The Pontotoc Lady Warriors played a hot hand last week, tearing off four, consecutive wins over game opponents, cementing their undefeated top spot in division 2-4A.
Pontotoc 5, South Pontotoc 4
The Lady Warriors held on for a nail-biting division win on Mar 24 over a good team from South Pontotoc, 5-4.
The Lady Cats (13-3, 2-2) surged late, but, from the outset, they struggled to make contact with Averi Bridgman’s rising fastball. South Pontotoc managed four runs on five hits off Pontotoc’s ace, but the key was Bridgman’s 11 strikeouts.
Bridgman got off to a sluggish start, surrendering a leadoff walk to South’s Maddie Holcomb. Bridgman also hit a batter in the inning, but three strikeouts got her out of the jam.
South starter Carlee Dunlap gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the frame, but Lady Cougar catcher Rebekah Pilcher cut down the runner trying to steal second base with a laser throw to shortstop Arlee McClellan.
A strikeout got Dunlap out of the inning with a scoreless tie.
Bridgman continued to confound South hitters in the top of the second, notching two more Ks.
Dunlap answered with a strikeout to start the bottom of the frame, then Maggie Ross retreated from third base into foul ground in shallow left for a nifty grab. The game remained scoreless.
A Pontotoc error led to the first South run, as Rebekah Pilcher doubled to left in the top of the third to plate Maddie Holcomb. Preslee Austin followed with a two-out, RBI single.
A walk and a one-out error in the bottom of the third allowed Pontotoc to take the lead for good. Addison Owen laced a first-pitch single down the left-field line for the tie, then Channing Lane hit an RBI single to center to plate Owen for the go-ahead run.
Beckley added a defensive gem for the Lady Warriors in the top of the fourth, making a nice grab at short and firing a long throw across the diamond for the putout.
The Lady Warriors were unable to capitalize on a leadoff double to left by Kelsy Spears in the bottom of the fourth.
Beckley made another nice play, moving to her left and throwing smoothly for the first out in the top of the fifth. South’s Rebekah Pilcher finally squared-up a pitch from Bridgman, hitting it right on the screws–but right at Beckley. Another K made for a short inning.
A good pick by South’s Sydney Brazil at first base on a low throw, and strikeout from Dunlap, helped keep Pontotoc from capitalizing on a leadoff single and a walk in the bottom of the fifth.
South threatened to put together a good inning in the top of the sixth, as lefty Sydney Brazil pulled the first pitch through the right side for a single, and Hailey Rackley moved her over with a sacrifice bunt. A failed bunt attempt followed, and Bridgman managed to wiggle out of another jam.
Spears nailed another double to get Pontotoc started in the bottom of the frame. Bridgman again helped herself with an RBI double and a 4-2 lead.
Dunlap’s defense stepped up, as Maggie Ross tagged a runner trying to take third on a grounder, and Pilcher nailed another runner attempting to steal second.
Beckley cracked a two-out single and eventually came around to score on a piece of aggressive yet sound baserunning on an RBI knock from McKnight.
The top of South’s lineup took much better at-bats in the top of the seventh, taking pitches out of the zone and sitting on strikes. Maddie Holcomb scorched a 3-1 pitch for a double to left-center, then continued to third on a poor throw. Pilcher cracked a 3-1 pitch past the third-baseman to plate Holcomb, and the Lady Cats were within two runs.
Carlee crushed a pitch against the base of the wall in left to drive in Pilcher to make the score 5-4 Pontotoc, but Bridgman roared back with a pair of strikeouts for the win.
Afterwards, both coaches spoke highly of the efforts of their teams and those of their competitors.
Said Coach Adam Patterson of South Pontotoc: “Their pitcher (Bridgman) pitched really well, and we struggled to adjust at the plate until late in the game. A couple of missed bunt attempts hurt us. We had a chance to move runners early, but didn’t execute. Little things proved to be costly mistakes for us tonight. The bottom line is they outplayed us a little throughout the game. It’s a chance for us to learn and get better.”
Pontotoc’s Coach Michael Wildmon agreed.
“”We knew it was going to be a tough game, and Averi pitched well,” said Wildmon. “We did enough at the plate to pull out the win. I’m proud of the fight and grit we showed.”
South Pontotoc went on to beat Tupelo 14-4 on March 25, as well as beating Lafayette 10-0 on March 26, and New Albany 5-0 on March 29. The Lady Cougars lost to Houston 7-5 on March 31.
Pontotoc 8, Houston 3
The Lady Warriors kept the streak alive on March 25, bestig their division opponents from Chickasaw County.
Houston got on the board first, with junior Emily Smith notched an RBI single off Pontotoc starter Averi Bridgman.
The third inning was key for the Women of the Tribe, however, as they took the lead to stay. Addison Owen doubled off Lady Topper junior starter Sydney Bean. Sadie Stegall and Alexia Rogers followed with RBIs.
A five-run fifth-inning decided the game for the Lady Warriors, anchored by RBIs from Channing Lane, Kelsy Spears, Ella Hill, and Allie Beckley.
Pontotoc’s Bridgman was strong through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth, when Houston seniors Jenna Walters and Precious Cooper homered.
On the day, Bridgman lasted 5 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs on six hits and fanning two with no free-passes. Kinsey Cayson took the circle in relief.
Bean took the loss for the Lady Toppers. She allowed eight runs on 10 hits and struck out six batters in a good lineup.
Among the Lady Toppers’ eight hits, Bean, Walters and Jali McNease had multiple knocks.
The Lady Toppers are in second place in 2-4A, at 9-4 overall on the season, 4-1 in division.
Next up for Houston is a home rematch with Pontotoc tomorrow night, followed by hosting the North Pontotoc Vikings on April 14, and playing at South Pontotoc on April 19.
Pontotoc 4, Ripley 2
Bridgman picked up another win on March 29, allowing only one hit over six innings while fanning five. Kinsey Cayson took the circle in relief.
Bridgman helped her own cause with a hit, along with singles from Allie Beckley and Ella Hill.
Allyson Christmas took the loss for the Lady Tigers, allowing four runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Pontotoc 11, New Albany 1
The Lady Warriors thumped the Lady Bulldogs of New Albany on March 31, recording a division blowout win.
Addison Owen nailed an RBI double in the first inning off New Albany starter Abby Keller, and the rout was on. A four-run sixth inning was anchored by RBIs from Joyrie McKnight, Averi Bridgman, and homerun from Sadie Stegall.
Bridgman was lights-out in the circle, allowing only one run on one hit and fanning nine while surrendering just one walk.
The Women of the Tribe unleashed a 13-hit barrage, with Bridgman and Allie Beckley each notching three hits.
Keller lasted 5 2/3 for the Lady Dogs, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits and fanning four.