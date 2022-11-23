The Warriors showed up and showed out against Amory last Tuesday (Nov. 15), with the Lady Warriors putting up nearly an 80-point win, 94-16, and the Warriors nearly doubling up the Panthers, 81-46.
The Lady Warriors won the jump, and got a quick start with a three from Molly Sansing, followed by a steal and a runaway, short jumper from Alayna Ball, to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Panthers’ Ashanti Smith, and Asta Ivy answered to get within one point. Then, the Lady Warriors exploded on a 40-point, unanswered run that ran the entirety of the first half.
The Lady Panthers could not handle the pressure of the Lady Warriors’ full court press, with steal after steal propelling the momentum. Sansing continued to shine during the first quarter, leading her team in points, with a stolen layup, and another shot beyond the arc, to bring her total to 8 as the Lady Warriors led 18-4.
As the second quarter began, the Lady Warriors gained more momentum, not only hitting the free throw line for the first time of the night, but capitalizing on 5/6 shots, courtesy of MacKenzie McGuirt (3/4) and Jazmine Cuellar (2/2). Sansing landed her third, but definitely not last, three of the night, followed by a three for Channing Lane, bringing her total to 5 to tie McGuirt as the leading scorer of the quarter.
The Lady Warriors ended the exhilarating half with a steal and layup for Kori Ware and a short jumper from Jakila Feagin, to leave the Lady Panthers in the dust, 45-4
Despite a basket from Lady Panther Ambria McCullough to start the third, Pontotoc quickly seized control again. Ella Hill fought for a steal and made a perfect, long pass to Alayna Ball who was waiting down court. The Lady Panthers may have had their best quarter of the night, putting up 12 points, but anytime it looked like Pontotoc might relent, they bounced back with a vengeance, matching their 27 points from the second again in the third quarter, as Sansing’s hot streak continued, knocking down a whopping three 3’s and two baskets for 13 points, eight more for Ball, five for Feagin, and two for McGuirt leaving the Lady Warriors with an impressive 72-16 lead headed into the final quarter. Sadie Stegall kicked off the fourth with a long three, and was quickly followed up with a three and an immediate steal and layup for Ball to put the Lady Warriors at 80-16. Despite their large lead, the Lady Warriors continued to pressure the Lady Panthers with Sansing stealing yet another ball and capitalizing on her seventh and final three of the night. With 6:10 remaining to play, McGuirt drove down the middle for her third basket of the night, followed by layups for Cuellar and JaKayla Foulks. Alexis Gordon earned herself a short jumper to put the Lady Warriors at 93-16. A free throw from Foulks rounded out the Lady Warriors final point to end the game just shy of 100 at 94-16. Top Scorers: Sansing (27), Ball (16), Feagin (11).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.