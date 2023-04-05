Mississippi All-Star Game selection Averi Bridgman pitched a second rout of the division rival New Albany Lady Bulldogs on March 30, this time a big blowout 22-2.
Pontotoc constantly put the ball in play off New Albany starter Addison Mayo, and the Lady Bulldogs had a hard time fielding it cleanly; that led to a flurry of runs.
Bridgman struck out four, but, more importantly, she worked ahead in the count, throwing 19 first-pitch strikes and keeping the Lady Bulldogs on the defensive at the plate.
Bridgman had a little trouble in the top of the first inning, as Hannah Finley reached on an error. Mayo was hit by a pitch, then a stiff bunt from Za Kathryn Cameron found a hole through the left side of the infield and helped plate a run.
After a second run scored, Bridgman got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Then, the hit barrage started.
Jazmine Cuellar led off with a double to deep left-center. A pair of walks and a wild pitch allowed Pontotoc’s first run to score.
Bridgman nailed one that was too hot to handle at third base, and that scored a run. Sadie Stegall (also a Mississippi All-Star selection) cracked a two-RBI double down the left field line. Ella Hill stretched a single into a double. Greta Huffstatler hit a double to left. The Lady Warriors batted around. Cuellar was hit by a pitch her second time up. Joyrie McKnight (also a Mississippi All-Star selection) walked to load the bases. Then, Addison Owen lifted a bloop RBI single to right. Pontotoc led 8-2 at the end of the first.
Stegall helped Bridgman have a short top of the second with a defensive gem at first. On the first pitch of the inning she tracked down a tricky popup, drifting behind first into foul ground to make it look easy. Bridgman pitched around a double by Mary Margaret White and escaped the inning unharmed.
Stegall kicked off another big inning with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Hill singled. Then, with the bases loaded, Huffstatler hit a hot shot that was mishandled and picked up a pair of RBIs. Cuellar got a 2-RBI single, and Pontotoc continued to square up pitches and hit the ball hard. The game ended with the mercy rule after three innings.
The Lady Warriors also improved to 9-8 with non division wins: 8-1 over Amory, and 3-1 over Wheeler.
Coach Michael Wildmon was encouraged by his team’s recent success.
“We’re fighting each day to get better,” said Wildmon. “We’re trying to gel as a team as we hit the middle of regular division games. We are proud of how the girls continue to fight and get better each day.”
Pontotoc was set for a big division matchup with North Pontotoc on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.