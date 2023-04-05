Channing Lane applies tag

Pontotoc short-stop Channing Lane applies a tag at second base off a throw from catcher Kelsy Spears in the Lady Warriors' 22-2 win over New Albany on March 30. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Mississippi All-Star Game selection Averi Bridgman pitched a second rout of the division rival New Albany Lady Bulldogs on March 30, this time a big blowout 22-2.

galen.holley@djournal.com

