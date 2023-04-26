AB delivers

Pontotoc's Averi Bridgman delivers to the plate in a no-hitter she pitched against Yazoo City in round 1 of the playoffs on Monday. The Lady Warriors took both games of a double header, and will travel to Kosy for game 1 of round 2 on Friday. They will host Kosy at 5:30 on Saturday for game 2. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The crowd got to memorize every player’s walkup music as the Lady Warriors kept coming to the plate in a blowout win over Yazoo City in the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs on Monday.

