The crowd got to memorize every player’s walkup music as the Lady Warriors kept coming to the plate in a blowout win over Yazoo City in the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs on Monday.
The Lady Warriors hosted a double header, and Averi Bridgman (walk up song "Back in Black" by AC/DC) started things off with a no-hitter in a 17-0 thumping.
A pair of 5-pitch walks started things off on offense for Pontotoc, then Bridgman helped her own cause by shooting a 3-2 fastball through the right side for the lead. Ella Hill lifted an RBI single to shallow right for a 2-0 lead.
Bridgman sawed through the top of the Lady Indians’ lineup with three strikeouts.
Jazmine Cuellar blistered one over the third base bag for a double in the top of the second. Bridgman picked up another RBI, skimming one down the chalk in left. Sadie Stegall shot one in the left center gap for a 6-0 lead.
Bridgman picked up another K in the bottom of the inning (Pontotoc was the AWAY team in the first game).
In her third at-bat in two innings, Jazmine Cuellar (walk up music “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen), hit an RBI double into the left-center gap. Walks eventually loaded the bases with nobody out for Sadie Stegall, who subsequently laced a pitch into left-center for a 10-0 lead.
Yazoo tried desperately to break the no-hitter in the bottom of the third by laying down a bunt, but Addison Owen charged in from third base, scooped and fired to first to prevent that. A strong throw from catcher Kelsy Spears on a dribbler prevented another potential infield hit.
Ella Hill (walk up music “Fergalicious”), Channing Lane, and Kelsy Spears (Def Leopard’’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me,”) picked up RBIs. Lefty slap hitter Joyrie McKnight yanked a 2-RBI double over the first base bag.
One Yazoo hitter reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth, but she tried to steal second and catcher Kelsy Spears gunned her down.
The game ended by the mercy rule.
Bridgman racked up 7 K’s, and Pontotoc banged out 11 hits.
Addison Owen moved from third base into the circle to pitch another shutout in game 2, 11-0. Again, the Lady Warriors jumped on Yazoo early, with McKnight, Bridgman, Lane, and Greta Huffstatler all picking up RBIs in the first frame.
Owen allowed just 2 hits and fanned 5 while issuing no free passes in the win. The Lady Warriors had 9 hits.
Next up, in round two, the Lady Warriors play at Kosy on Friday, then host Kosy on Saturday, for game 2, at 5:30.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.