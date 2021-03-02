JACKSON-The Pontotoc Lady Warriors are one game away from a state championship after they defeated Moss Point, the same team that ended their season in the same round a season ago, in the 4A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday.
The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Tigers at their own slow paced game for a 37-21 victory. Pontotoc (30-4), currently on a 23-game win streak, will take on Choctaw Central in the 4A state title game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“We wanted to come out and control the pace of the game and I thought we did that,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “They are a great defensive team. That’s all everybody ever talks about, is their defense. We kind of wanted to live up to that challenge and show we are a great defensive team too.”
The Lady Warriors put the clamps on Moss Point’s offense, that averages just 34.4 points per game. Pontotoc opened up a 26-4 lead at halftime and coasted to the finish line, with ball control in the second half.
“We knew their style. We got our lead and they want it to be low-scoring so we decided to just let them play their style the rest of the game. And we didn’t think that would be enough to come back and get us,” Heard said.
Pontotoc was 12 of 25 (48%) from the field, while Moss Point shot 7 for 30 (23.3%) in the contest, including a 2 for 12 start in the first half.
The Lady Warriors pieced together a 15-0 run to close the first quarter on five points from Samya Brooks, four from Sky Vaughn and a pair of 3-pointers from Makayla Boyd and Allie Beckley.
Vaughn led the team with 14 points and five rebounds.
“I never wondered for one second if Sky was going to show up today,” said Heard. “We know every single game that she is going to show up. That’s how valuable she is.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 15-2, Pontotoc outscored Moss Point 11-2 in the second quarter.
Point Maker: Vaughn was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “I wasn’t leaving this place crying again.” - Vaughn.
Pontotoc 55, Louisville 46
PONTOTOC- The Lady Warriors booked their ticket to the “Big House” and 4A's final four last Friday when they defeated Louisville 55-46. Allie Beckley led the Lady Warriors with 17 points.
“The story of this game was our team,” said coach Kyle Heard. “Everybody did what they normally do, but our overall team effort was really good and I was proud of them for that.”
Allie Beckley and Makayla Boyd opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers for Pontotoc. Beckley added another one later in the quarter to help Pontotoc build an early 13-8 lead. Sky Vaughn went to work in the second quarter, scoring 8 points for Pontotoc, but the Lady Wildcats clawed back into the game and tied it with under two minutes left in the half. They took the lead a few moments later to make it 27-26 at halftime.
The Lady Warriors held Louisville to five points in the third quarter. Pontotoc opened up the half with a 9-0 run to take a 35-27 lead. Beckley added a steal and score in addition to another 3-pointer, and, along with seven points from Samya Brooks, Pontotoc built a 43-32 lead. Beckley scored six more points in the fourth quarter to help hold off a talented Lady Wildcats team.
“Louisville is a good team and they are athletic, and hats off to them for coming in and making things hard on us,” said coach Heard. “Allie Beckley stepped up for us again tonight and was a competitor all night long, and that was the difference in the game.”