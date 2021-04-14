The Pontotoc Lady Warriors banged out 14 hits, including a six-run second inning, on their way to a 13-4 home win over North Pontotoc on Apr. 5.
Sadie Stegall, Channing Lane, Ella Hill, Allie Beckley, Joyrie McKnight, and Addison Owen all had multiple hits for the Women of the Tribe.
Allie Beckley got Pontotoc started in the bottom of the first inning by legging out an infield single off Lady Viking starter Tayler Bishop. Joyrie McKnight laid down a drag bunt to advance Beckley who eventually came around to score the game's first run. McKnight also scored on a North Pontotoc error and the Lady Warriors led 2-0 at the end of the first.
Pontotoc starter Addison Owen pitched around a two-out double by Macey Thomas in the top of the second inning to hold the Lady Vikings scoreless.
Kelsy Spears got Pontotoc rolling in the bottom of the second with a single to center. Channing Lane laid down a bunt base hit then Hill nailed an RBI double to left for a 4-0 lead. Hits by Averi Bridgman and Stegall, as well as a sacrifice bunt from Sky Vaughn gave the Lady Warriors a 8-0 lead.
Tayler Bishop singled to left with one out in the top of the third, but the Lady Vikings couldn't push her across.
Vaughn singled up the middle in the bottom of the fourth, and Owen drove her in with a double to right. Spears' sacrifice fly gave the Lady Warriors an 11-1 lead.
The top of the fifth proved a big inning for North, as a single from Anna Grace Coomer followed by a hit from Abbey Waldron and a double to the fence in right by Lexie Walker inched the Lady Vikings closer at 11-4. Pontotoc's Kinsey Cayson took the circle to relieve Owen and got two strikeouts and a ground out to escape the inning.
In the top of the fifth McKnight caught a pop fly in right for the Lady Warriors and threw a laser to home plate to keep a run from tagging and scoring. Vaughn added a defensive gem behind the plate for the Lady Warriors in the top of third, diving to snag a popup for an out.
Bishop took the loss for North, allowing 12 runs on 14 hits and fanning one through six innings. Owen got the W for Pontotoc, allowing four runs on seven hits through four.
The Lady Vikings got 10 hits, including a pair each by Walker and Coomer.
Pontotoc lost a pair of division games to Itawamba AHS 8-0 on Apr. 6, and 7-5 on Apr. 8.
North Pontotoc picked up wins over Tishimingo County on Apr. 6, New Albany on Apr. 8, and West Union on Apr. 9. The Lady Vikings are 5-2 in division play.