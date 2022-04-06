The Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Golden Wave Friday night, with a strong bottom of the third lending itself to a 9-2 victory.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, the Lady Warriors pushed through a quick three and out in the bottom of the second to show out in the third. Allie Beckley started things off with a bunt, followed by Joryie McKnight with a slap hit that propelled Beckley home and landed her on second as the Lady Wave were occupied at home plate. Addison Owen kept the momentum alive with a double to left bringing in McKnight, putting the Lady Warriors up 3-0.
A shallow hit to right field landed Sadie Stegall on first, and a walk for Channing Lane set up loaded bases. Lexi Rogers kept her eye on the ball, earning herself a walk to first as well, forcing Owen home. Kelsy Spears drove a deep hit to right field rounding up Stegall, putting the Lady Warriors up 5-0 at the bottom of the third.
After two quick outs in the field, Kinsey Cayson struck out the fourth Lady Wave batter of the inning to bring the Lady Warriors back in, but the bottom of the fourth was short-lived bringing this fast-paced game quickly into the fifth. The Lady Wave appeared to find their groove in the top of the fifth with Leila Howell and Jazmine Quinn sinking doubles and finding their way back home to put the Lady Wave on the board 5-2.
The Lady Warriors started out the bottom of the fifth with another walk for Lane, who made it home courtesy of a double from Spears. Averi Bridgeman shot one down third base line to bring home Jazmine Cuellar in lieu of Spears, leaving the Lady Warriors up 7-2 headed into the final innings. In their last at bat, the Lady Warriors started off strong with a triple from McKnight, followed up by another double for Owen that easily brought McKnight home. Owen seized a moment to steal third, setting her up to score before the inning ended, putting the Lady Warriors at a comfortable 9-2 lead headed into the final inning.
The top of the fourth was another three and out for the Lady Wave, leaving the Lady Warriors with a seven-run victory.