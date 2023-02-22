PONTOTOC- It was a tough battle for the Pontotoc girls last Monday in the opening round of the 4A playoffs against Kosciusko, but they pulled away late to pick up a 56-39 victory over the Lady Whippets.
The Lady Warriors (29-3) got on the board first when Sadie Stegall grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Channing Lane for a 3-pointer. Kosciusko then scored the next six points, taking a 6-3 lead on a layup by Jamiya Gray. Lane was then fouled on a shot from downtown, making all three free throws to tie things up. Jazmine Cuellar then made two from the foul line, and Ella Hill pushed the ball downcourt and found Mackenzie McGuirt open for an easy two to give Pontotoc a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kori Grace Ware drove for a bucket early in the second. She then stole a pass and fired to Stegall for a layup to put the Lady Warriors up 14-8. Baskets by Alayna Ball and McGuirt twice gave Pontotoc a 7-point lead, but the Lady Whippets clawed back within two after a 3-point play by post player D’Naylah Williams and a steal and layup by Rozlyn Fuller.
Ware scored on a putback, and Lane had a steal and pull-up jumper with 28 seconds left in the quarter to make it 22-16. Ware found Stegall for a layup for the final points of the half, which ended with the Lady Warriors up 24-18.
Pontotoc went up by nine on three occasions in the third, but each time Kosciusko found a way to score and keep the game from getting out of hand. Ball had a big quarter for the Lady Warriors with 8 points and an assist. Kosciusko’s Gray hit a runner to cut it to a two-point game at the 28 second mark. On the other end, Lane followed up her own missed three with an offensive board and jumper to put PHS ahead 38-34 at the end of three.
A strong fourth quarter allowed the Lady Warriors to put the game away. Lane came up with another huge play when she buried a 3-pointer from the corner in the opening seconds, and Ware followed with a steal and transition layup. Ball drove and dished to McGuirt for a layup plus a foul. McGuirt completed the old-fashioned three at the line to give Pontotoc their first double digit lead at 46-36 at the 4:04 mark. Ball then drove the baseline and scored off the glass. The Lady Warrior defense shut down Kosciusko, as the lead stayed at 12 until 1:33 to play. Stegall made a free throw, and on two trips to the foul line Cuellar knocked down 3 of 4 free throws to make it 52-36 with 58 seconds remaining. Hill made 4 of 4 free throws for the final PHS points of the night.
Lane led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, while Ball finished with 12.
“They (Kosciusko) have two really good players, and they battled and kept them in it all night,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. “We started off a little passive, but as the game went on I thought our confidence just grew and grew. We made a defensive change in the fourth quarter that I thought really hurt their offense, and at that same time we started playing really well offensively. We just had a momentum shift at the right time.”