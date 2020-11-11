Both Pontotoc High basketball teams picked up victories at home on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors (2-1) defeated North Delta 67-52. Samya Brooks led four players in double figures with 24 points. Sky Vaughn finished with 15 points, Allie Beckley 10 and Angela Middleton 10.
"We played a decent ballgame offensively," said PHS girls head coach Kyle Heard. "We are struggling a little bit with chemistry. We have a lot of new faces, and its tough when you haven't had everyone, but we are back to full strength at the moment. It's just a matter of continuing to work."
The Warriors jumped ahead early and continued to pull away in a 72-40 rout of North Panola to improve to 3-0. Joe Haze Austin paced the team with 23 points, while Jaylen Edwards finishes with 19. Pontotoc made 8 three-point baskets in the game, with Edwards connecting on 5.
"We were stingy on defense, and they were tuned in as far as helping out on the drive," said Pontotoc boys coach Rolley Tipler. "We ran the floor and scored a lot of points by capitalizing on open-court opportunities. We've gotten better each game."