PONTOTOC- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars showed up to play last Tuesday and sustained some impressive rallies, but the high-flying athleticism of the Lady Warriors proved too much in the end, as Pontotoc won 25-15, 26-24, and 25-9.
Samya Brooks, Kensley Nowicki, and Mollie Rackley each had five kill points to lead the Lady Warriors (15-4). Scout Waldrop and libero player Caroline Howard each poured in five aces, and De’Aisha Browner blocked five shots.
South’s Morgan Gunter started the opening set with an ace. Then Waldrop answered with a pair of aces for the Lady Warriors.
A pair of strong kills from Browner and Nowicki put the women of the Tribe ahead 4-2. Hailey Rackley added a pair of crafty shots to move South back in front 5-4.
Howard tore off four straight aces for the Lady Warriors. Gunter answered with a winner for South, and Waldrop set Alana Corder for a spike, as the Lady Warriors pulled back even at 10-all.
Waldrop hit a nifty winner from the middle hitter position, and Audrey Hamill set Samya Brooks for a kill. An ace from Olivia Gray and two thunderous spikes from Browner edged the Lady Warriors ahead. South’s Kealey Ward answered with strong kill point of her own.
A pair of aces from Waldrop and a kill point from Caroline Howard finished the set, as the Lady Warriors won 25-15.
Howard opened the second set with an ace, and Kealey Ward answered for the Lady Cougars. Brooks poured in a couple of winners for Pontotoc, and a strong kill by Hailey Rackley brought South even at 5-5.
Browner stuffed a shot at the net. Mackenzie McGuirt added a kill for Pontotoc, followed by an ace from Ava Robbins. Leanna Reeves served an ace to pull South in front 11-8.
Rackley slammed down a winner at the net. Then Kara Fleming set her for another strong kill. Fleming placed another great set for Ryleigh Kate McVay to drive it home.
Browner crushed another high-leaping slam, followed by a block at the net by Elizabeth Anne Mitchell. Reeves hit a winner to put South ahead late in the set 24-23. A strong overhand shot from Nowicki and a winner from Browner closed out an extremely hard fought set for the Lady Warriors 26-24.
Pontotoc won the third set 25-9.