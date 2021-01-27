PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (19-4) remained unbeaten in Division 2-4A play when they defeated rival South Pontotoc 53-39 last Tuesday. Sky Vaughn led Pontotoc with a game high 17 points against the Lady Cougars, with 12 of them coming in the second half.
“Sky is so efficient and extremely valuable to us because of her consistency,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. "It doesn’t matter who we play, she shows up every game and has a good game.”
South Pontotoc guards Sydney Brazil and Rebekah Pilcher both scored 11 points for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars' shots were contested all night long, as Pontotoc limited them to only three 3-pointers, all in the first quarter.
“Sky and Allie both wanted those matchups defensively and they gave it their best effort and it really showed,” said coach Heard. "They made it tough on them.”
Samya Brooks went to work early and often. She scored 6 points in the paint in the first quarter to pace Pontotoc, which built a 12-5 lead. South Pontotoc answered in the second quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Rebekah Pilcher and Maggie Gaspard cut the Lady Warriors' lead to 18-15. Pontotoc then went on a 7-0 run and led 25-18 at the half.
Pontotoc stretched its lead to 36-21 midway through the third quarter behind 4 points from Samya Brooks and 3 points by Sky Vaughn. Vaughn poured on 9 more points in the fourth quarter to finish off the Lady Cougars and to keep Pontotoc atop the division standings.
On Friday the Lady Warriors defeated Shannon 83-45 for their 19th win of the season.