PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors added win 16 to their current streak on Jan. 25 with a decisive 83-32 victory over the Houston Lady Hilltoppers.
The Lady Warriors won the tipoff, and a quick basket under the goal from Jamyia Bowen put the Lady Warriors on the board first. A rebound allowed her to put up the next two as well, before Sadie Stegall drained her first three of the night, putting the Lady Warriors up 7-0. Allie Beckley fed Bowen under the goal for her third basket of the quarter to extend the lead to 9-0 before Janasia Parker finally put up two for the Lady Hilltoppers.
The Lady Warriors put up back-to-back 3's from Beckley and Ella Hill, taking the Lady Warriors up 15-2. Amber McIntosh put up her first basket of the night for the Lady Hilltoppers to bring the score to 15-4, but was immediately countered by Samya Brooks’ first points of the night.
Trinity Buggs nailed a long 3 for the Lady Hilltoppers, closing the gap to 18-7, but much like her counterpart, she was immediately countered by two from Brooks, re-extending the Lady Warriors lead 20-7.
Hill was able to connect with an open Alayna Ball under the goal for two more for the Lady Warriors, before Saraya Crawford put up another long Hilltopper 3, putting her team back within 12. The full court press served the Lady Warriors well, resulting in a steal and another basket for Beckley. The quarter finished with four points for the Hilltoppers, courtesy of McIntosh, and a last-minute buzzer beating three for Sadie Stegall, ending the first period of play with the Lady Warriors leading 32-16.
Beckley fed Brooks to open the second quarter for the Lady Warriors. Brooks followed with a free-throw and another basket, putting the Lady Warriors up 32-16. A three from Lady Hilltopper MacIntosh would shorten the gap to 32-19, before a 10-point streak from a host of Lady Warriors, including back-to-back baskets from Ball, set them up with a 42-19 lead.
The Lady Warriors finished the half strong with a basket from Riley Stanford, a rebound for points from Brooks, a drive and 2/2 for from Beckley, and a steal and layup from Kori Grace Ware, putting the Lady Warriors up 53-20 going into halftime.
Beckley connected with an open Bowen under the goal to start the second half for the Lady Warriors, while the very next play gave Beckley a steal and another pass under the goal to Bowen to put Warriors up 57-22. The domination continued, as the Lady Hilltoppers only put up five points: McIntosh under the goal for two, followed by a 3-pointer from Buggs, to the Lady Warriors' 20 points.
Molly Sansing made her mark in the third, leading the Lady Warriors in scoring with six points on a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Warriors pulled away to enter the last quarter, up 73-25. A host of new faces graced the court for the Lady Warriors and the Lady Hilltoppers. The fourth quarter was the lowest scoring period of play for either team, with the Lady Warriors only putting up 10, including four from Ware and a basket each from Mackenzie McGuirt and Nakiyah Haskins. The Lady Hilltoppers put up seven points in the fourth, with four from Asia Baskin, two from India Pittman, and one from Alecia Pulliam.
The Lady Warriors also took a 96-32 win over Holly Springs on Jan. 28. Leading scorers were Allie Beckley 17, Samya Brooks 17, Jamyia Bowen 16, and Riley Stanford 11. They also defeated Briarcrest on Jan. 29, 55-52. Leading scorers were Jamyia Bowen 15, Allie Beckley 13, and Samya Brooks 13.