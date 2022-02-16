TUPELO- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors were strong in the circle and the offense picked up steam in a pair of preseason softball matchups at the Mooreville Jamboree (played at Veterans Park) on Saturday.
Kinsey Cayson pitched three innings and Avery Bridgman the final two in a 5-inning scoreless tie against Saltillo.
Later in the day Pontotoc took on Hamilton, and the Lady Warriors’ bats exploded in a major way. After plating no runs in the first game, they routed the Lady Lions 19-5.
After Hamilton plated a pair of runs in the top of the 1st inning, Pontotoc answered with four in the bottom half. Kelsy Spears lined an RBI single to bring home Joryie McKnight. Addison Owen scored on a fielder’s choice grounder from Channing Lane, and Jaycie Walker drilled a two-run double.
Hamilton cut it to 4-3 after scoring on an error in the top of the 2nd, but the Lady Warriors opened up things up in the bottom of the 2nd. Greta Huffstatler and Ella Lilly walked before slap-hitter McKnight plated both with a triple to right center field. Owen followed with a RBI single, reaching third on an error, before scoring on a double by Spears. Spears came home when she beat out an attempted fielder’s choice at home on a ground ball from Bridgeman, and Walker made it 11-3 with a base hit.
Pontotoc added a lone run in the third to make it 12-3 before another huge inning in the bottom of the fourth. Alexia Rogers and Bridgman singled, and Channing Lane reached on an error to load the bases. Walker then lined an RBI single. Jazmine Cuellar later had another RBI single, and Huffstatler smacked a 2-RBI triple. Ella Lilly made it 18-3 with a 2-run home run, and Owen doubled in McKnight for the Lady Warriors’ 19th run.
Hamilton plated two in the 5th for the final margin. Owen worked the first three innings in the circle for PHS, while Ella Lilly went the final two.
“In the first game Kinsey and Avery both did a great job,” said Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon. “They mixed their pitches up. I think we only gave up three hits. We played good defense.
“In the second game we tried people at some different positions and had a few errors early. Addison and Ella both did a good job also (in the circle). I was proud of them; we finally saw and made better contact. Hopefully we can continue that as we start the season next week.”