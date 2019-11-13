PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors had little trouble with the visiting Lady Bulldogs from Aberdeen, taking a decisive 71-17 win Saturday night at the Bank of Pontotoc Classic.
Pontotoc opened with an 11-0 run, with Samya Brooks drawing a foul and sinking a pair of free throws to start things off. Sky Vaughn, who led all scorers with 19 points in the contest, put back an offensive rebound for two. Sloan Sansing nailed a 3-pointer. Vaughn hit a runner. Then Brooks made a steal and kicked it ahead to DeeDee Shephard for a layup.
Aberdeen’s Makayla Davis hit a jumper for the only two points the Lady Dogs would score in the first quarter.
Pontotoc’s Angela Middleton drove the lane and made a nifty dish to Amber McCoy for a bucket, and Jadyn Spears lofted a nice running pass ahead to Brooks, who laid it in, and the Lady Warriors led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Pontotoc continued to play tough defense and move the ball well in the second period, as Allie Beckley fed a great pass in to Brooks for a layup, and Vaughn added a steal and bucket. Olivia Gray’s 3-pointer, followed by Vaughn’s bucket plus a foul shot, as well as subsequent 3-pointer, helped the Lady Warriors open up a massive 41-4 lead.
Aberdeen’s Taylor Harrison put back an offensive rebound to give the Lady Dogs 6, and Jamiyah Hoskins added a pair of scores, but Pontotoc remained in control and took a 43-12 lead into halftime.
Brooks came out roaring in the third quarter, adding a pair of buckets, book-ending a jumper from Spears. McCoy followed with a steal and drive for a layup. Beckley grabbed a nifty steal and passed it ahead to Vaughn, who rewarded her teammate with a good pass that set Beckley up for a 3-pointer. At the end of three quarters the Ladies of the Tribe led 59-15.
Gray started the fourth with a 3-pointer, then a runner in the lane. Hoskins nailed a solid jumper to give the Lady Bulldogs 17 points. A 3-pointer by Anna Grace Ritchie and a nifty, contested layup by MaKayla Boyd sealed the win for Pontotoc.
Earlier in the week the Lady Warriors defeated New Albany 65-51 in a road contest on Tuesday night.
Pontotoc (B) 84, Aberdeen 39
The Warrior men (1-2) came out with equal fire and athleticism, dominating the Bulldogs 84-39 to bounce back from a pair of tough losses to open the season.
Austin Nickson got the first bucket, off the tip, followed by Manoj Nickson grabbing a steal, sinking two free throws and hitting another layup
Aberdeen’s Tae Johnson hit a 3-pointer, but the Warriors opened up an 8-3 lead.
Pontotoc’s Joe Haze Austin grabbed a steal, then put back his own offensive rebound for a deuce. A pair of hustle plays from Rock Robinson, first tipping in a teammate’s shot, then collecting a loose ball and kicking it ahead to Whit Franklin for a bucket, gave the Warriors an 18-5 lead.
Fast breaks off of turnovers and crisp passing were keys to the Warriors’ success throughout the game. Gavin Brinker broke away and dished a nifty pass to Kourtland Armstrong for a score. Jaylen Edwards collected a loose ball and got it ahead to Dajerious Scott, who made the layup, drew a foul, and completed the 3-point play.
Robinson fed Edwards for another fast break bucket, and Brinker put back an offensive board to give the Tribe a 30-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Aberdeen’s Malik Williams hit a pair of shots early in the second quarter, but the Warriors held a commanding 32-11 lead. Pontotoc’s J.J. Washington fed a nice pass to Austin Nickson in the lane for a turnaround jumper. Manoj Nickson added a fast break layup, and after a pair of steals and layups by Scott, the Warriors took a comfortable 45-14 lead into halftime.
Austin came out hustling in the third quarter, first nailing a 3-pointer before grabbing a steal and taking it in for a layup. Aberdeen’s Williams hit a nifty jumper, and a pair of offensive putbacks by Jeremiah White and Jonathan Moore pulled the Bulldogs a little closer, but the Warriors were not letting up, as they extended their lead to 54-19.
Pontotoc’s Robinson made a nifty play by running down a rolling loose ball underneath the goal and placing his body in the way of a pursing defender to make an underhanded scoop shot, and the Warriors had Aberdeen doubled up, 60-30, after three quarters.
A pair of buckets by Williams and Johnson edged the Bulldogs a tad closer to start the fourth at 63-35, but they could not keep up with the Warriors’ fast pace and sharp ball movement.
Washington started a fast break for the Warriors, whipping it ahead to Scott, who dished to Edwards for the layup. Zane Tipler came off the bench to hit a nice pullup in the lane, and a sharp bounce pass from Franklin to Tipler, as he broke into the lane for a basket, helped finish out the win.