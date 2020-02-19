FULTON– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars 72-51 to win the Division 2-4A Tournament championship at Itawamba Community College last Friday night, the second straight division tournament crown for the PHS girls. Allie Beckley led the Lady Warriors with a game high 17 points.
“Our point guards really controlled the basketball up top and played great on ball defense,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “When Allie and Jadyn are locked in it is hard for other teams to run their offense.”
South Pontotoc (20-10) ran a zone to try and limit the Lady Warriors' (27-3) ability to drive to the basket and score in the low post. It worked early on, and the Lady Cougars led Pontotoc 7-4 midway through the first quarter. Sloan Sansing and Allie Beckley knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give Pontotoc an 11-7 lead. Sansing knocked down another 3-pointer a few minutes later to give Pontotoc an 18-11 lead, as the Lady Warriors adjusted and began knocking down outside shots.
Allie Beckley went to work defensively in the second quarter. Beckley grabbed a steal and Amber McCoy scored to extend the Lady Warriors' lead to 28-13. Beckley grabbed another steal and took it in herself to score, following that with another steal and two free throws to make it 32-13. Jadyn Spears knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 35-13. Maisy Canerdy followed her with four points from the charity stripe for the Lady Cougars, but Pontotoc kept finding open shots from behind the arc. Sansing hit her third 3-pointer of the game, and Dee Dee Shepard knocked down a long 3-pointer to help Pontotoc to a 42-22 lead at halftime.
“We knew coming into the game we had everything to win and nothing to lose,” said South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell. “Our plan was to stop Shephard and Brooks and make everyone else beat us, and they did.”
Allie Beckley opened the second half with 3-pointer for the Lady Warriors. Beckley knocked down another one a few minutes later to extend the Pontotoc lead to 52-24. Sloan Sansing added her fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it 57-26. Rebekah Pilcher scored all of her nine points for South Pontotoc in the second half, but it would not be enough as Pontotoc ran away with the game late.
“We haven’t shot the ball well against South, and coach Russell had a great game plan,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “We had some girls step up and hit some big shots tonight, and I was really proud of that.”
DeeDee Shephard scored 12 points, and Sky Vaughn finished with 10 points for the Lady Warriors. Maisy Canerdy led the Lady Cougars with 14 points.
Pontotoc 69, Shannon 39
After a first round bye, the Lady Warriors advanced the title game by cruising past Shannon on Thursday night.
Pontotoc raced out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the first. Samya Brooks, DeeDee Shephard and Sky Vaughn each scored 5 points in the quarter. Jadyn Spears added four points, and Amber McCoy also recorded a bucket.
Strong offensive play from Brooks and McCoy early in the second quarter allowed Pontotoc to build a 31-10 lead at the 4:47 mark. Shannon scored the next bucket, but the Lady Warriors closed out the half with a big run. Angela Middleton drove to the basket for two, and McCoy found a hole in the defense for a easy layup on an inbounds play. Brooks scored on a putback for her 13th first half point, and Vaughn netted a hook shot with 4 seconds left after coming up with an offensive rebound of her own, making it 41-12 at the half.
The Lady Warriors continued their dominance in the second half, scoring eight of the first 10 points. Shephard banked in a jumper while falling to the floor, then pushed the tempo for a layup. Middleton drove the baseline and scored on a reverse layup, and Brooks drove the lane and scored off the glass. After four Shannon points, Makayla Boyd drilled up a pull-up jumper. The Lady Red Raiders then scored five consecutive points before Angela Middleton crashed the offensive glass for a bucket, and Shephard then did the same, converting the rebound into a short jump shot. Shannon scored on a free throw in the closing seconds to make it a 55-24 game after three quarters.
McCoy slashed to the basket and drained an off-balance floater to start the fourth. Boyd scored on a driving layup, and Middleton knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 61-25 with 6:31 left. Pontotoc emptied the bench down the stretch. Junior Olivia Gray had a big quarter, scoring the Lady Warriors' final eight points on four baskets.