The Pontotoc Lady Warriors won a hard-fought thriller in four sets against visiting Mooreville on Aug. 23, (25-13, 16-25, 25-19, 32-30).
Mollie Rackley had an impressive 14 kills, Channing Lane 5 aces, and Alayna Ball 4 blocks in the win.
The Lady Warriors looked like they might dispatch their Division 2-4A opponents from Lee County without much trouble, tearing through the first set.
Lane started the match with a pair of aces, and kills from Sadie Stegall and Ava Robbins gave the Women of the Tribe a quick, 7-2 lead. Robbins hustled and swatted a save backward, over her head, and that led to Stegall setting Ball for a kill and a 14-8 lead.
Lyla Cox served an ace to inch the Lady Troopers closer. Rackley and Ball managed to save a shot in the net, and Lane got it over for an 18-11 lead. A nearly perfect serve from Rackley, almost grazing the top of the net and angling toward the defenders’ feet, pushed the Lady Warriors out front 23-13. The Pontotoc defense sustained a long volley, with several diving saves, simply refusing to let the ball hit the court, and they took the set with sheer hustle.
Mooreville found life in set two. Cox, a 6-foot sophomore, continued to play well. Stegall skied for a strong kill, left-to-right, but Pontotoc fell behind early, 5-8. Lady Trooper senior Taylor Chandler served an ace. Stegall then served during a four-point rally that brought Pontotoc to within two, at 12-10. Mallie Maffett made a good dig along the right edge, allowing Rackley to salvage a point. Maggie Kimble set Ball for a thundering kill, but the Lady Troopers wouldn’t be denied in the set, as Cox used her height and reach to block shots and hold the middle. Mooreville’s Elizabeth Armistead nailed a kill that helped seal the set for the Lady Troopers.
Pontotoc Coach Kate Osbirn rallied her girls in the third set. Lane served for the first, two rally points for the Women of the Tribe. Once again, however, Cox skied for a stuff, and continued to pose a formidable presence at the net, giving Moorveille a 3-2 lead. Alayna Ball was up to the challenge in the middle, and craftily angled a shot around Cox for a 3-3 tie. Another big stuff from Ball, followed by a three-player swing, from Rackley, to Maffett, to Stegall, helped sustain a long rally point.
Mooreville senior Taylor Chandler served an ace to tie the set at 7.
Stegall made a nifty save that led to a kill point from Robbins. Libero Sara Gonzalez served an ace, then Lane and Rackley followed suit. Izzy Park served a pair of aces, the second of which hit the hardwood untouched. Robbins hit the hardwood herself, diving for a saving shot that somehow got over for a point. She spatted the floor with both palms in celebration.
Maffett finished the set with a pair of standout plays: first tapping over a set that got a little too deep into the net, then setting Kimble for the kill stroke and win.
Alayna Ball started set four with a stuff at the net, then Stegall slammed down a kill so hard it ricocheted off a defender and hit the basketball backboard.
Mooreville’s Armistead managed a kill point for a 4-4 tie.
Maffett saved another shot that led to a rally point by Izzy Park. Maffett saved one that hit the steel ceiling joists. Rackley threw down a kill shot so hard that it buckled the defender’s knees and toppled her backwards.
A couple of unforced errors allowed Mooreville to climb back into the set. Pontotoc seemed to have the win within reach, as Gonzalez bumped, Lane set, and Stegall slammed one hard enough to glance off the defender, up the ceiling, then fall with backspin just inside the net for the Lady Warriors’ 25th point, at 25-24.
Seven lead changes later, the combo of Stegall, to Lane, to Rackley for the kill, secured the win, 32-30.
Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” rang out on the Lady Warriors’ first division win of the season.
