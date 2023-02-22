Channing Lane

Pontotoc's Channing Lane, pictured here in action earlier this season, scored 12 points in the Lady Warriors' round two playoff win at Gentry on Feb. 17. 

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

Alayna Ball and Channing Lane each had 12 points as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors went on the road and won a second round 4A playoff game on Feb. 17, defeating the Gentry Lady Rams 44-34.

