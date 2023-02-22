Alayna Ball and Channing Lane each had 12 points as the Pontotoc Lady Warriors went on the road and won a second round 4A playoff game on Feb. 17, defeating the Gentry Lady Rams 44-34.
The Lady Warriors earned a trip to play Tishomingo County at Mississippi Valley State University in the third round on Thursday.
Picking up action in the first quarter on Friday, Pontotoc opened playing strong zone defense. Lane knocked down a corner 3-pointer, and Ball made a nifty move to her right for a score. Gentry’s Za’Kansly Yarbor scored twice for the Lady Rams. Pontotoc’s MacKenzie McGuirt got a bucket down low, Kori Grace Ware got an offensive putback, Jazmine Cuellar took a good charge on the defensive end, and Lane knocked down her second 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter.
Ella Hill (5 points) grabbed a steal, drove the lane, then kicked out to Cuellar for a 3-pointer. Hill got another nice assist on a backdoor lob to Ball. Gentry’s Brenyiah Myrick made good on a 3-point attempt, but Pontotoc led 24-17 at the half.
The Lady Rams briefly took the lead early in the third quarter, as Yarbor, who led all scores with 13, hit a corner 3-pointer to pull ahead 25-24, but a score by Ware, and Lane’s third 3-pointer, along with a 3 from Ball at the buzzer, helped Pontotoc climb back on top 42-32 headed into the final frame.
Pontotoc slowed the pace and played keep away in the fourth quarter, taking several passes and burning clock before taking high percentage shots. They held on for the 44-34 win.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&