PONTOTOC- When Sadie Stegall and Samya Brooks combined for a stuff at the net, and the girls on the floor made the team's patented right foot stomp, celebrating a 20-16 lead in set three (having won the first two), the reality set in that they were about to win it all.
Moms and dads rose to their feet, and the girls, while maintaining their game faces, allowed themselves a confident grin, and the crowd at Ridgeland High School acknowledged, though deferential silence on one side, and gracious, reserved congratulations on the other, that the Lady Warrios had only to finish the deal.
This had not been close. The Women of the Tribe steamrolled Pass Christian, and they were about to raise the trophy.
Rewind four days.
The Lady Warriors had fallen behind two sets to none at home against Caledonia, in the North Half champsionship match. The air went out of the building. For a moment, it looked as though a remarkable season (14-6 in the regular season, and two, lopsided wins in the playoffs, including a 3-0 home win over Greenwood on Oct. 12, and a 3-1 win at Tishomingo County on Oct. 14.) was ending. Even die-hard fans and kinfolks started gathering up jackets and leaning toward the exits.
On the floor, however, as Coach Annie McGregor said afterward, her girls didn’t get shaken, and didn’t quit.
“They had their backs against the wall and they never gave up,” said McGregor, whose Lady Warriors surged back to win three, straight sets over Caledonia and earn a trip to the state finals. “This group of girls is special and I can’t say enough good things about them.”
That comeback win at home showed the grit and almost unbelievable coolness and composure that will forever be the legacy of the 2021 Lady Warriors.
The Women of the Tribe and the Lady Cavaliers had swopped punches in the regular season, each defeating the other on their own, home turf--Caledonia beat Pontotoc at Pontotoc in five sets on Sept. 7, and the Lady Warriors got a rejuvenating road win at Caledonia on Sept. 28, needing one set less for the victory.
That “one set less” proved to be the tie-breaker and meant that the Lady Cavs, who knocked off Kosciusko and a tough New Albany team in the playoffs, had to make the two-hour trip from Lowndes County back to Pontotoc for the North Half showdown. Both Pontotoc and Caledonia finished the season 7-1 in division 2-4A.
Coach McGregor knew that might happen, and after Pontotoc’s final regular season match, a road loss at Lafayette on Oct. 5, she said the girls were tuned-up, focused, and that scheduling tough opponents down the stretch helped them stay sharp.
“We’re working on endurance and our motto has been that we’re not going to defeat ourselves,” said McGregor.
That enduracne paid off. So did the poise of seniors, the experience of veteran players, and the strong bonds of trust that the girls had for each other.
In the rematch against Caledonia in the North Half final, the Lady Cavs' six-foot middle blocker Rylee Jernigan turned in a strong performance, particularly in the first two sets. Big kill shots from Mollie Rackley and Samya Brooks, aided by tough digs by Caroline Howard, and sharp sets from Scout Waldrop weren’t enough to slow the onslaught of the Lady Cavs as they took the first easily, 25-12.
The Lady Warriors ratched up the energy in set two. Audrey Kimble served a pair of aces, then Sadie Stegall thundered down a kill shot to tie the match at 5-all. Hamill skied for a return block, and quickly found the ball headed right back in her direction as she tried to recover, but Waldrop was there, just behind her, to save the point.
That save from Scout--that brief, seemigly routine moment--encapsulated a theme throughout the Lady Warriors' season.
"These girls always pick each other up," said McGregor, after the last, regular season win over Itawamba AHS. "When someone is having a bad night, her teammate is right there to help her."
Warrior Nation felt a change in the air at the end of set two against Caledonia. Things were improving.
As she did numerous times throughout the match, Sadie Stegall skied for a double-tap block, stuffing the shot at the net once, then immediately leaping to block the return. Hamill started finding her range with her spikes, thumping them just inside the back line, and even though Caledonia took set two 25-23, the mood in the building started to change.
When the Lady Warriors captured the momentum in set three against Caledonia, everything fell into place, the stars aligned, and the Women of the Tribe carried that surge all the way to the title.
The Lady Cavs opened set three with points by Jernigan and Emma McKee, but Pontotoc answered with one of their classic three-player-swings, Stegall, to Hamill, to Brooks for the kill. A nifty, knuckle-ball ace from Camryn Stephens and three kills in a row from Ava Robbins staggered the Caledonia defense and the Lady Warriors took set three convincingly, 25-15.
Set four saw Sadie Stegall begin to thunder down kills on the Lady Cavs. Between her, Samya Brooks, and Ava Robbins, Caledonia began to look out of sync and on their heels. Scout Waldrop continued her characteristically wily play, sometimes swatting the second shot over, sometimes setting the left-side hitter, sometimes setting over her head, behind her, to the right side. Hamill put the exclamation mark on set four with a kill, and a 25-17 win.
Mollie Rackley started set four by angling a shot across court, close to the net, for a winner. The Lady Warriors were more often doing their right-foot stomp point-cheer, and their energy was frenetic and rose with the sound of the crowd. Aces from Waldrop and kills from Stegall and Robbins, and unrelenting digs and sets from Howard sealed the lopsided 15-3 set win and the match.
That coolness, the ability to stare-down seemingly immanent defeat and overcome it, showed early in the championship match against Pass Christian. The Lady Pirates grabbed an early 4-2 lead, but a solid spike from Ava Robbins knotted the contest at 6, and reassured the Pontotoc faithful that all was well.
Sadie Stegall served an ace, then the Lady Warriors fell into that musical rhythm of team play that had gotten them to the "ship." Senior libero and defensive captain Caroline Howard bumped to fellow MHSAA All-Star Audrey Hamill, who then set Samya "Boom" Brooks for a kill, and Pontotoc never looked back. Mollie "Rocket' Rackley, in her characteristic long, windmill wind-up, swatted down the final kill for the 25-22 win in set one.
The Women of the Tribe were even more dominant in set two. Robbins skied for a stuff at the net, and a kill shot from Hamill, made possible by a nifty set from Scout Waldrop, doubled the Lady Pirates' score, at 10-5. That three-player swing that Pontotoc worked so well all season showed up again. Stegall bumped to Hamill who set Robbins for a kill just inside the back line. Samya Brooks threw down a kill from the middle blocker position, and it was downhill from there. Pontotoc took set two 25-17.
Fittingly enough, team leader Caroline Howard began serving in set three. The Women of the Tribe jumped out to a quick lead. That three-player swing, this time Howard, to Hamill, to Stegall for a thunderous slam put Pontotoc ahead 8-6. Robbins lofted a nifty winner just inside the back line, and it seemed like every Pontotoc shot landed just inches inside fair ground.
Sometimes, they didn't need inches, just raw power. Howard bumped to Hamill, who set Stegall, and the strong, rangy junior slammed the kill so hard that it deflected off the hands of a Lady Pirate defender and two rows up into the crowd. Alayna Ball, whose contributions off the bench this season had been tremendous, added another glancing kill off the upstreached arms of Pass Christian defenders.
Rackely instinctively reacted to a Lady Pirate kill shot, and managed to eleveate it, and Scout Waldrop immediately rushed in to set the ball. Rackley seemed to say thanks as she skied to slam down Waldrop's set for kill point. Stegall and Brooks combined at the net, with their athleticism and stenghth, and an ace from Katie Christian helped seal the deal. It was time to dog-pile and hug.
Coach Annie McGregor, who gave birth to a baby girl early in the Lady Warriors' season, and handed the clipboard to assistant Katie Hester, said she was overwhelmed with how well her girls had performed.
"I could not be more proud of these girls," siad McGregor, the oniy head coach in the program's history. "During our entire playoff run they showed maturity and poise. They were focused and worked hard."
After the girls untangled from the dogpile at midcourt on Saturday, McGregor gathered them for a moment of prayer and reflection. After the contest, she said that approach had sustained them throughout the season.
"We preached the importance of being a familiy and working together," said McGregor. "That's exactly what we did. These girlis are absolutely amazing, and so deserving of this."