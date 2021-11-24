Maggie Ross

South Pontotoc's Maggie Ross, a recent Northwest Mississippi Community College softball signee, pushes the ball up the court in the Lady Cougars' blowout win at Houlka on Nov. 16

 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats (0-5) took on the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (3-0) last week in a home game and South emerged on top, 83-13.

South jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, setting a quick pace that the Lady Cats struggled to keep up with.

Houlka's first points came on a jumper by Alanna Pulley.

The Lady Wildcats trailed 36-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Houlka remained scoreless in the second quarter. The defense had a few big plays, but the offense was unable to capitalize on the momentum.

Ball handling was also an issue for Houlka, with several turnovers and missed shots in the contest. 

The Lady Wildcats trailed 62-4 at the half. Houlka mounted a small rally late in the game.

It started with a two by Jennifer Arriloa and a jumper by Destiny Foster.

Arriloa added another score and Olivia Halford made a free throw, bringing the score to 67-11.

Foster closed out the scoring for Houlka with a two, giving them their final 13 points.

Arriloa and Foster led the Lady cats with four points each.

Pulley and Tink Moore each had two.

Halford rounded out the scorers with one.

