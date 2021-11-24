Lady Wildcats fall to South Pontotoc Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Robert Scott Managing Editor Author email Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Pontotoc's Maggie Ross, a recent Northwest Mississippi Community College softball signee, pushes the ball up the court in the Lady Cougars' blowout win at Houlka on Nov. 16 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOULKA – The Houlka Lady Wildcats (0-5) took on the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars (3-0) last week in a home game and South emerged on top, 83-13.South jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, setting a quick pace that the Lady Cats struggled to keep up with.Houlka's first points came on a jumper by Alanna Pulley.The Lady Wildcats trailed 36-4 at the end of the first quarter.Houlka remained scoreless in the second quarter. The defense had a few big plays, but the offense was unable to capitalize on the momentum.Ball handling was also an issue for Houlka, with several turnovers and missed shots in the contest. The Lady Wildcats trailed 62-4 at the half. Houlka mounted a small rally late in the game.It started with a two by Jennifer Arriloa and a jumper by Destiny Foster.Arriloa added another score and Olivia Halford made a free throw, bringing the score to 67-11.Foster closed out the scoring for Houlka with a two, giving them their final 13 points.Arriloa and Foster led the Lady cats with four points each.Pulley and Tink Moore each had two.Halford rounded out the scorers with one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houlka Lady Wildcats Jennifer Arriloa Sport Foster Olivia Halford Alanna Pulley Cat Two Robert Scott Managing Editor Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal. Author email Follow Robert Scott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 46° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 8:47 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County Habitat seeking applicants 7 min ago Pontotoc Progress Cougars clip Wildcats 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress North and South Pontotoc to start wrestling programs 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress North men and women top South 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Warrior men, women win over Columbus 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Wildcats fall to South Pontotoc 1 hr ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists