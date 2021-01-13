BLUE MOUNTAIN- Mackenzie Lane, a junior from Pontotoc, lit up the Southeastern Baptist defense for 31 points last Tuesday night, leading the Blue Mountain to a 90-53 win.
Lane wasted little time, pumping in 18 points before the half.
After a close first quarter, the Lady Toppers settled into a comfortable offense, tossing in 21 points in the second quarter.
A 32-point third quarter for Blue Mountain would virtually seal the win, as Lane continued to hit 12 and 15-footers the Lady Chargers had no answer for.
Jada Taylor (JR/Collierville, Tennessee) got in on the fun for Blue Mountain, dropping 15 points with five threes, while Mallory Russell (JR/Ingomar) had 10 points and eight boards.
Blue Mountain would go on to shoot 46 percent on the night from the floor, while holding Southeastern to just 29 percent.
Taylor's hot hand in the second half helped contribute to a 10-for-29 night from three for BMC, while the Lady Topper defense went on to force 24 turnovers.