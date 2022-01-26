After a three year hiatus because of the pandemic, Eight Days of Hope is now ready to hold a a rebuilding effort following a natural disaster.
On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida hit as a Category 4 storm and was the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana, following Hurricane Katrina. The deadly storm left thousands with home damage and many more without power for weeks, causing over $75 billion of damage. This is where we come in!
“Eight Days of Hope XVII will take place from Saturday, April 9 to Saturday, April 16 in LaPlace, Louisiana,” said Steven Tybor, founder and president of EDOH.
“We will be partnering with St. John Parish Recovery Group and lodging at New Wine Christian Fellowship, who hosted us for EDOH XII after Hurricane Isaac in 2013. Our goal is to focus on roofing, electrical, mechanicals, carpentry, drywall installation, painting, and more!
“All ages and skillsets are invited to volunteer, volunteers can arrive Friday afternoon, April 8, and the first meal served will be dinner on Friday, April 8. Volunteering is free, and food and lodging are provided. We ask for a three day commitment to serve with us.”
Eight Days of Hope is serving the LaPlace area in partnership with St. John Parish Recovery Group. Our goal is to use the gifts that God has given us to bless others and share the love of Jesus.
“In September of 2021, our Rapid Response Ministry spent seven weeks serving right after the disaster, and now we get a chance to GO BACK and help families with their rebuilding projects,” Tybor said. Below are some of the frequently asked questions. Please read all the information.
What is the cost to attend?
It is free! We provide the food and lodging. We just ask that you show up with a willing heart to serve. We rely on churches, businesses, individuals, and our volunteers for donations. A typical budget for an Eight Days of Hope event can be anywhere between $600,000 and $700,000. Please consider donating to help these families rebuild! You can donate online at www.eightdaysofhope.com by clicking on the “Donate” button or mail a check to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS, 38803.
What are the sleeping arrangements?
Lodging will be provided at New Wine Christian Fellowship. We will also be headquartered at this location. Similar to our previous trips, we will segregate by gender. You will have the space to set up your own air mattresses, cots or foam pads that you bring from home. You may also bring a tent and camp outside if you prefer. There will be gender segregated showers and restrooms available. If you are coming as a family and desire to be housed together, we suggest you bring a tent, RV or pursue hotel accommodations. We will have tent and RV spots available for free, location to be determined. If you choose to bring an RV/camper, you will need to be self-contained. Those details will be available on March 15, 2022.
If we want to book a hotel does Eight Days of Hope recommend any hotels in the area?
Due to the extensive damage in the area, many local families have been staying in hotels since Hurricane Ida hit. As a result, we are unable to provide a block of rooms at a discounted rate. If you are interested in booking a hotel, we suggest that you do so as soon as possible as many hotels in LaPlace are already filling up. Additionally, neighboring towns may offer better rates.
Can I bring my RV?
Yes! We will share the information of where RV spots will be on March 15, 2022. If you choose to bring an RV/camper, you will need to be self-contained.
Can I bring my pet?
No. We are sorry, but bringing pets is not allowed for health and safety reasons. Please respect this rule. Our host facilities have strict rules regarding pets.
Do I have to bring my own food?
No. We will provide all meals. We are looking for churches and businesses willing to underwrite this cost. With a donation of $4,000, a church or a business can supply the food necessary for one meal. Please email us at info@eightdaysofhope.com for more information. You can also elect to sponsor food for one entire day. Please consider doing either of these as the food costs for 2,500 - 3,000 volunteers will exceed $90,000.
What kind of work will we be doing?
The primary work will be the rebuilding of damaged homes due to flooding and wind damage. This includes roofing, electrical wiring, insulation, flooring, drywall, carpentry, and painting. We are also in need of people who have mechanical and plumbing skills. Beyond home restoration there are many support jobs which include data entry, transportation, laundry, cleaning, and lunch delivery service. There is something for everyone’s skill set!
Should we bring tools?
Yes! Please bring any tools that you can, especially those that you would anticipate using. Be sure to label them before you arrive! Air compressors, ladders, drills, drywall tools, paintbrushes, etc. are all needed. Eight Days of Hope has outfitted multiple tool trailers and will be bringing them to LaPlace to supplement any tools you may not own or bring.
Can we bring our youth group or our children?
Yes, Eight Days of Hope is family-friendly! Every youth group volunteer (under the age of 18) that comes with an adult that is not their parent MUST bring a notarized Parental Consent form signed by one of his/her parents. This form can be found on the EDOH XVII event page on the website. For every four youth, please bring one adult chaperon. There are unique sleeping arrangements separated by gender. Please have one adult of each gender present to monitor your youth group in the sleeping areas.
Families bringing their children will work side-by-side at the job sites. For families wishing to lodge together, please consider a hotel or utilize our RV and tent spaces.
Do we have to stay for all Eight Days?
No. For this outreach, we are asking each volunteer to come for at least three full days. Please honor this request.
Is transportation provided from the area airport?
Yes. We will provide transportation from the New Orleans airport. The code for this airport when booking is MSY. Please email info@eightdaysofhope.com if you need transportation to and from New Orleans and provide your flight information. In the subject line, please note “Transportation – LaPlace 2022.”
We will provide shuttle service starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8th until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th. Because the check-in desk for lodging closes at 8:00 pm, please note that if you arrive at the airport after this time, you will need to book a hotel for the night, and we will shuttle you to headquarters the following morning. We are sorry, but we will NOT be providing any transportation from other airports. An average Uber ride from the airport costs $40.
If we are coming with a group or as a family, can we fill out one volunteer form?
No, each volunteer needs to fill out a volunteer form at eightdaysofhope.com and include an email address. In the organization section of the volunteer form please make note that you are coming with a group and include the name of the group, so we can try to lodge you at one site. All of the members of this group can use one email address for communication purposes.
Every member of a family needs to register separately unless they are under the age of 18. A parent that registers, can register his/her children under the age of 18 on their volunteer form. If you use one email address to register multiple volunteers, you will get a single confirmation to that email address.
What will be a typical day serving with Eight Days of Hope?
Breakfast will start around 5:45 am and conclude around 7:00 am. We will spend 30 minutes together with a special time of worship and devotion before we head out to the work sites. Lunch will be provided at the jobsites. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm and conclude at 7:00 pm. We invite the families we are serving to dinner, and they get to share their stories. It is a very special time! An optional devotion and worship time will follow. Sunday is the only day where we deviate from this schedule. We will not begin work until 11:00 am or after depending on church service times.
Will there be any medical support at Eight Days of Hope XVII?
Yes. We will have at least one Registered Nurse onsite. If you are a medical professional and would like to be added to our list of medical resources, please make a note in the Comments section of your registration form. We will need additional support in this area.
If we volunteer for the first day, Saturday, April 9th, when should we arrive?
The volunteer check-in area will open at 3:00 pm on Friday, April 8th. On Tuesday, April 5th, you will receive detailed instructions with the information on where you are to go to check-in and what to bring. The first meal we will provide will be dinner April 8th. The last meal provided will be lunch on April 16th. Remember that we ask that you serve for a minimum of three days. Please honor that request.
What times can we arrive to “check-in” to Eight Days of Hope?
On Friday, April 8th, the check-in area will be open at 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. On all other days, the check-in area will be open from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm. Please plan to arrive between these times. The last day to check in is Thursday, April 14th. If you arrive after 8:00 pm on any day, you will need to find a hotel for the night and check-in the next morning.
Is there a cut-off date to volunteer for Eight Days of Hope XVII?
Yes. The last day one can volunteer for Eight Days of Hope will be Sunday, April 3rd.
What are the Covid-19 protocols?
Covid-19 continues to be a present part of daily life. Please use wisdom in your decision-making and understand that there are risks associated with volunteering among a large group of people. At this point, we are not requiring any regulations for those serving with us. EDOH reserves the right to modify our covid protocols prior to the event and will let you know if anything changes.
Is Eight Days of Hope on social media?
Yes, Facebook – Eight Days of Hope; Instagram – eightdaysofhope; Twitter - @eightdaysofhope; YouTube – Eight Days of Hope. Please use the hashtag #8DOH when you use social media.
What should I bring?
Please bring the following items:
• Clothes you can work in
• Work Gloves
• Work Boots
• Bedding (linens, pillow, blanket, air mattress, cot, etc.)
• Towel and Toiletries
• Bible
• 1 Case of Water per person
What else can we do to prepare for 8 Days of Hope XVII?
Please pray that God would be glorified by our actions. Pray for safety both while we work and for travel mercies for the volunteers. Pray that God sends the people He wants to be a part of this outreach. Pray that God will not only allow us to restore homes, but that He opens up many doors for us as we encourage people in the name of Jesus Christ.