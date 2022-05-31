Sandra Elizabeth Ard, 75, passed away May 27, 2022, in Tupelo, MS. Sandra Elizabeth was born in Pontotoc, MS on November 11, 1946, to Johnny and Louise Parker. She graduated from Algoma High School and then went on to graduate cosmetology school in Tulsa, OK. She had a lifelong career as a beautician and co-owner of Carmen's beauty shop. She was married to Larry Ard and had two children, Brad and Michelle Ard whom they raised in the Chesterville community. She was a member of Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. She was a selfless woman who had an immense amount of love for her family. She was fearless with anything that came her way and a strong woman. Sandra loved to garden and work relentlessly in her yard throughout her life. She had a love for painting and enjoyed that hobby with her sisters and grandchildren. All of her family can fondly recall her love for antiquing. Her loving memory radiates through every life that she had the chance to know.
Sandra is survived by her son, Brad Ard; daughter, Michelle Nichols(Michael); grandchildren, Ashley Miller(David), Bethany Wilburn(Nathan), Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Caitlyn Ard, and Sadie Nichols; great-grandchildren, Weston Miller, Rylee Miller, and Dixie Mae Wilburn; sisters, Zelma Clemons(Harrold) and Marie Flaherty(James); and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ard; her parents, Johnny and Louise Parker; and her brother, Jake "J.C." Parker.
Funeral services were Sunday, May 29, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Dwain Ard officiating. Private family burial followed in Pontotoc Memorial Garden. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Greg Flaherty, Neal Haygood, Michael Nichols, John Parker, Johnny Parker, and Don Russell.