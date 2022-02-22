Veteran
Sherald Weeks
Pontotoc
Sherald Wayne Weeks, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in the Gershorm Community to Thomas Fermon Weeks and Ida Beatrice Dotson. He attended elementary school at Beckham and graduated from Algoma High School.
He is an Army Veteran and retired MDOT Law Enforcement Officer. He enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, and hunting.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5-8 and Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11-2 with service to follow at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery (Gershorm Cemetery). Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangments.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Phoebe Kay Weeks; his three children: Carla Moss (Matt), Gerald Weeks, and Renee Agama (Luis); his six grandchildren: Seth Moss, Nic Moss (Katie), Chris Brown (Lakan), Colton Weeks, Charles Thomas III (Brooklyn), and Katlyn Thomas Griggs (Joshua); his 6 great grandchildren: Charles Rivers Thomas, Dovey Thomas, Isabella Griggs, Bryleigh Potts, Waylon Clark, and Rider Brown; his two brothers Terry Weeks (Eltrice) and Steve Weeks (Patricia); his sister-in-law Linda Weeks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Dorothy Martin (Blake) and Diane Weeks; and two brothers: Noel Weeks (Linda) and Phil Weeks.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Brown, Seth Moss, Charles Thomas III, Nic Moss, Colton Weeks, and Joshua Griggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Cody Laird, Clyde Roye, Jerry Stutsy, Sam McWhirter, Billy Taylor, and Rivers Thomas.
Bill Wardlaw
Pontotoc
William "Bill" Roy Wardlaw, 82, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born to Lavurt and Louise Wardlaw on August 28, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Crane Wardlaw. He is "Dad" to four children: Bill Wardlaw, Mark Wardlaw, Karen Wardlaw Kemp, Brad Wardlaw; and "Pocca Bill" to seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Bill was a retired 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as an Air Traffic Controller. After retiring from the Navy, he served as Director of the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce, then as the Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer. Bill was a Rotarian, and honored to be named a Paul Harris Fellow. One of the greatest joys of his life was serving as the Minister of Music (either full-time or interim) for several local churches and at every church of which they were members during his Naval service.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, today, Wednesday, February 23. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow.
Pallbearers will be Bill Wardlaw, Mark Wardlaw, Brad Wardlaw, Nickolas McGregor, Glenn Rush, Aaron Carter, Win Wardlaw, and Will Wardlaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Research Hospital or the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
The service can be viewed on the local tv channel 99 or live streamed at fbcpontotoc.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.