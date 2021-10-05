Ruth G. Phillips
Pontotoc
Ruth G. Phillips, 85, departed this life and entered into the Glory of her Savior October 4, 2021 at NMMC-Pontotoc after a brief illness. Ruth was born April 5, 1936. She was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She worked several years at Hunter Sadler, and also worked as a nurse's aide at North Mississippi Community Hospital and Graceland Nursing Facility.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Galloway; her sons, Larry Phillips and Tim Phillips; one grandson, Jamie McMillen; three granddaughters, Crystal McMillen, Lindsey Maher, and Dynastee Ruth; five great granddaughters, Jayme Hill, Peggy Willis, Morran McMillen, Ella and Ava Maher; and one soon to be great grandson, Cayson Ryver McMillen.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Eddie and Amy Galloway; sisters, Maedelle Fleming and Estelle Washington; brother, Marvin Galloway; and her daughter, Peggy McMillen.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2PM at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Gary Pettit officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin at 1PM continuing until service time.
Buddy Helms
Furrs
James Travis “Buddy” Helms, 77 departed this earthly pilgrimage and arrived in Glory after a period of declining health on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 from his residence in the Furrs Community. Buddy was born in Pontotoc Co. on June 23, 1944 to the late Albert Helms and Estelle Jaggers Helms. Buddy grew up on the family farm and farmed himself for many years. He worked in several manufacturing jobs before spending many years in maintenance for B and B Concrete. His last job was working the paint and hardware department at Walmart in Tupelo before his health failed. Buddy was a longtime member of the Valley Grove Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon, Youth and Adult Sunday School teacher and he sang bass in the Church choir. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed his land, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed painting in his later years.
A service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, October 6, 1 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, from noon to service time, at the church. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Bass Helms of Furrs community; his children, James Shelley Helms of Pontotoc, Leigh Anne Helms Straily (Todd) and Valerie Helms Smith, all of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren, Caleb Straily, Steven Straily, Travis Helms, Brittney Helms Russell, Kyle Holloway, Ayden Smith, and Leah Smith; 3 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Russell, Wesson Russell, and Noah Russell; several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Hershel Helms and Glen Helms; 2 sisters, Betty Hoffman and Elsie Seat; son-in-law, George Smith.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Straily, Steven Straily, Todd Straily, Travis Helms, Kyle Holloway and Scott Jaggers. An honorary pallbearer will be Ayden Smith.
Memorials may be made in memory of Buddy Helms to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.