Robert ‘Bob’ Gardner
Thaxton
Robert W. "Bob" Gardner was born on September 12, 1946 and died on September 2, 2022 at his home in Thaxton, Mississippi. A visitation will be held at the Thaxton Baptist Church on September 4, 2022 from 1 pm till 3 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 3 pm at the church. Burial will follow in the Union Church of the Nazarene cemetery. Brother Steve Quarles and Brother David Ard will officiate. Tutor Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Bob was born to the late Floyd and Eva Faye Gardner at Lafayette Springs Mississippi. He worked at various occupations after growing up on the family farm including a linen service delivery route. Bob and his father Floyd then operated a pulpwood purchasing and hauling business in Pontotoc. After his years in the pulpwood business Bob and his late son Russ Gardner opened Smoketop Cabinet manufacturing and installation business in Thaxton. Following Russ's untimely death Bob continued to build cabinets and went to work for Pontotoc County Supervisor District 2 where he retired after 16 years.
Bob Gardner was a gentle man with a solid faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a great encourager and co-worker to all who knew him. His life has been a testimony to the life and presence of Jesus in a man who lived daily giving witness to God's grace in his life.
On January 15, 1965 Bob Gardner and Barbara Russell were married at the Union Church of the Nazarene by Bro. Winston Ross. God blessed their union with two children, Shawn on March 2, 1966 and Russell (Russ) on January 26, 1969. Bob and Barbara lived life harmoniously for 57 years.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his daughter Shawn (Warren) Truss, grandchildren Emily Williams, Elizabeth Brown, Jacob Truss, Justin Truss. Surviving great grandchildren are James (Tripp) Williams III, Gabriel (Gabe) Williams, Brooklyn Brown and Myles Truss. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Lori Ard Gardner along with his brother Lamar Gardner (Nelda) of Lafayette County.
Expression of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Gardner's memory may be made to the Building Fund of Thaxton Baptist Church at 10507 MS 336 Thaxton, MS 38871 or The Pontotoc Gideon International Camp at P. O. Box 535 Pontotoc, MS 38863-0535.
Kenneth Laughery
Pontotoc
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kenneth James Laughery, age 74, on Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence in Pontotoc, MS.
Ken graduated from North Union High School, in Uniontown, PA in 1965. He later went on to earn BBA and MBA degrees at the University of Houston.
Prior to his retirement, Ken worked as a Principal Program Manager with Rockwell Collins, for the Army's Special Operations Command. He was responsible for upgrades to Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter avionics and flight simulators. Prior to that, Ken spent 32 years working at NASA's Johnson Space Center, plus five years at NORAD in Colorado Springs. Highlighting Ken's career was the five-year period he spent as a NASA-certified astronaut instructor.
Ken's numerous career recognitions include the Lockheed Martin Top Flight Award and the NASA Public Service Group Achievement Award.
Ken was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a firearms instructor and shooting sports enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time working on home projects during his retirement.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS is honored to assist the Laughery family with the arrangements.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen Laughery; a son, Christopher John Laughery; two sisters, Doris Hull and Gloria Duritsa and her husband Norbert; a nephew, Larry Hull and his wife Chris.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenneth James Laughery, Jr.
Ken was a lifetime member of the NRA. Donations in his name can be sent to the Nation Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, in lieu of flowers.
