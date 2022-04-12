Browning
Eltice Jarrett
Pontotoc
Eltice Jarrett was born July 18, 1928, to Mamie Hale Joyner and James Amos Joyner.
She departed this earthly life from Pontotoc Health and Rehab on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Graden Jarrett, 3 daughters, Jean Mathews of Pontotoc, Patsy Medlin (James) of New Albany, Rhonda Goolsby (Aaron) of Hickory Flat; 7 grandchildren, Steve Mathews (Lisa), David Mathews (Tabatha), Barry Mathews (Kourtney), Joy Williams (Todd), Jarrett Thompson (Megan), Ginger Heatherly (Derek), Jessie Hutchison (Wesley); several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law Cora Browning. And several bonus great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, brothers, Martin and Collins Joyner, 1 sister Patricia Joyner Fitts, and 1 son-in-law Johnny Mathews.
Her greatest treasure was her family. She was a devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her kindness and humbleness to meet the needs of her community. She was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club for over 50 years.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mathews, David Mathews, Barry Mathews, Jarrett Thompson, Todd Williams, Derek Heatherly, Wesley Hutchison, Colten Mathews, Ross Mathews, and Parker Heatherly.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Midway Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Watts and Bro. Bobby Caples officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night April 14, from 5 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 12 p.m. until service time at Midway Baptist Church, 8773 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Pontotoc Health and Rehab and HomeCare Hospice for the compassionate and loving care that they provided to our wife and mother.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Browning
Tommy Patterson
Pontotoc
Tommy Harold Patterson of Pontotoc, MS, passed away at his home early Monday morning, April 11, 2022. He was born to in 1946 to Loyd Wayne and Ora Faye Dunnam Patterson and grew up in Ripley, MS, though he was fond of telling people he lived in Hatchie Bottom until he was 10. He was baptized at age 14 at Springdale Baptist Church and never wavered in his belief in his Savior or eternal life. He married Patsy Montgomery of North Carrollton, MS, in 1970.
He graduated with his beloved classmates from South Tippah High School in 1965, having played whatever sport was in season. He attended Mississippi College on athletic scholarship, lettering in both football and baseball. As much as he enjoyed his days at MC and the friends he made there, he came to love all things Ole Miss and followed football, baseball, and basketball there as long as he was able. For 30 years he and Patsy set up in The Grove in true Rebel fashion with the Sandroni, Darnell, and Winter families, celebrating wins and mourning losses.
After having coached high school sports and taught math for more than 10 years in Franklinton, Louisiana (where he & Patsy welcomed both their children), Kossuth and Pontotoc High Schools, he began work in management at first with Phil Jones at Brookwood and then at Action/Lane, where he was human resource manager for 27 years until he retired. He was an Alderman for the City of Pontotoc for five terms. He also refereed basketball for 33 years and football for 26. He was known as Coach by many and was often greeted with, "I know you. You called a foul on me one time for...." To this he would laugh and reply, "Well, you shouldn't have done it." A faithful member of FBC since 1979, he served through the years in the jail ministry and as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He was predeceased by his parents and his stepmother (Stella Hall Patterson). He is survived by his wife Patsy, his daughter Sidra Winter (Michael), his son Hunter (fiancee Christi Hamblin), his brother Tony (Debbie) of Cotton Plant, one nephew, and one niece.
Funeral services will be TODAY, Wednesday, April 13, at 11:00 in FBC sanctuary. Browning Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Pallbearers will be Robert Welch, Tommy Morton, Bill Rutledge, Fred Fortier, Richard Eaton, Sam Dowdy, and Gene Ward. Honorable pallbearers include FBC Renegade Sunday School Class and former MHSAA officiating friends and cohorts.
The family is grateful to all those who have prayed and offered support, to Sanctuary Home Hospice, and to his sweet sitter, Margaret King Bynum.
Donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo; First Baptist Church Pontotoc; or the school sports program of your choice.