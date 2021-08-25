Randall Clingan
Pontotoc
Randall Wayne Clingan, 40, passed away August 19, 2021 at his home. Randall was born on October 29, 1980 in Tupelo, MS. He was only expected to live only hours; however, he lived 40 wonderful years. Randall adored his parents, Rex and Donna Clingan, and his dog, Molly. He especially enjoyed watching Spongebob and helium character balloons. He loved balloons. He loved his brothers, Matt and Jason, as well as his sisters-in-law, Brandy and Allison. His eyes would light up when his nephews, Blake and Jace, and his nieces, Sadie and Sophie would come through his room to visit and play. His cousins made his life richer: Mike, Asher, and Bella Pits, and Chris (Stacey) Coln. Randall was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy, who died shortly after birth; his grandparents, Horace Williams, Wayne and Betty Dill, and Wayne and Ollie(Cox) Clingan; and his uncle, Wesley Pitts.
Randall made the world a much better place because of his love and smiles! He left many aunts and uncles who cherished him: Pat (Randy) Roper, Donnie Huffman, and Dianne Pitts. Randall also left behind many others who loved him, especially his caregiver, Lavender Duffy.
Due to COVID Randall's remembrance service will be held at a later date. Put a big smile on your face in honor of Randall today!
Mary Jane Mooneyham
Pontotoc
Mary Jane Mooneyham passed away from complications due to COVID on August 22, 2021. She was born July 26, 1962 in Houlka, MS. She worked in the furniture industry for most of her life and had been at Affordable Furniture for the past 14 years. She was an active member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. She was known for her infectious smile, sweet spirit, and the kindness she always showed to others. To know Mary Jane was to love her. She loved to dance before the Lord at her church and we know she is now dancing with Jesus. She is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Wiggs and brother Jim B. Wiggs, Sr. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years Randy Mooneyham; sons, Jeffery Mooneyham (Amanda) of Hendersonville, TN, and Jeremy Mooneyham of Pontotoc; her two granddaughters, Trinity and Alayna Mooneyham, who were the apple of her eye. She was from a large family and is survived by her mother, Lillie Francis Wiggs of Houlka; siblings Billy F. Wiggs, Sr. (Sherry) of Houlka, Johnny W. Wiggs of Houlka, Barbara O. Stegall (John) of Shreveport, LA, Jeannie McVay (Willie) of Houlka, Janet Harsin (Tom) of Sheridan, TX, Debra Wiggs of Randolph, Jerry L. Wiggs of Houlka, Donna C. Wiggs of Houlka, and Tina J. Stegall (Larry) of Columbus as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, with the celebration of life officiated by Brother Jimmy Bryan starting at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Outreach Church, 272 N McDonnell St (Hwy 41N), Okolona. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Millcreek of Pontotoc 1814 MS-15, Pontotoc, MS 38863. She enjoyed ministering there and teaching ladies about Jesus.