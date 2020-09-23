PONTOTOC • As usual, it was a slugfest between Pontotoc and Houston on Friday night. Trailing going into the final quarter, the host Warriors took control with 21 fourth-quarter points to come away with a 28-12 victory over the Hilltoppers.
Despite a good night from Houston quarterback Red Parker, who threw for 133 yards and ran for 96, Pontotoc’s defense limited the Toppers’ trips to the end zone, holding them scoreless from the 9:36 mark of the third quarter on.
Pontotoc (2-1) took the opening drive of the game down the field to paydirt. After marching 67 yards in 10 plays, Conner Armstrong found brother Cade Armstrong for a 4-yard TD on 3rd and 3 to put the Warriors up 7-0.
Houston put together a lengthy drive later in the first quarter, but a costly penalty helped the Warrior defense force a turnover on downs at the Pontotoc 16. The Hilltoppers got the ball near midfield late in the first and capitalized after their own clock-chewing drive. Parker punched it in with a 4-yard score with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter to pull the Hilltoppers within 7-6.
Houston (1-2) pulled ahead early in the third. On the opening possession, Jalen Washington broke free for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Hilltoppers a 12-7 advantage. Neither team could get anything going the remainder of the quarter.
Early the fourth, Pontotoc’s ground game found its footing. The Warriors capitalized after getting good field position due to a failed fake punt attempt. Cade Armstrong gained 11 yards on a screen pass to convert a big 3rd down, but the rest of the march consisted of running the football. Jordan Ball scored on a 3-yard run to give the Warriors a 14-12 edge with 7:22 to play in the game.
After a quick three-and-out from the Hilltoppers, the Warriors rushed every play on a 57-yard drive. The drive was capped off by a 9-yard TD run by Ball that extended the lead to 21-12 with 3:45 remaining.
The Warriors’ Nic Townsend ended any comeback attempt with an interception at the 1:12 mark. He had a lengthy return to the Houston 40, leading to Ball’s third rushing TD of the final quarter with 41 seconds to play. Ashton Maffett hit his fourth point-after of the night to make it 28-12.
"We started fast. We went right down there and scored," said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. "After that first drive (to start the game) we stalled, but they had something to do with that; they are good football team.
"Our defense did a great job of stepping up and getting some stops. We kind of lost contain on the quarterback at times, but he's a good player. We made some adjustments at halftime, and coach (Cory) Armstrong did a good job of calling plays in the second half. "
Ball carried 8 times for 90 yards and three TDs. Jemarkus Whitfield had 91 yards on 19 carries.
"Ball stepped up," Carter said. "He was playing both ways, and he had several breakups and was all the place (on defense). He was the MVP of the night. He made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball.”
Pontotoc will travel to Ripley on Friday night.