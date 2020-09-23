As I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, I ran across a post that made me laugh and then made me a little sad as I realized I was laughing at myself.
The post read, “I came, I saw, I forgot what I was doing, I retraced my steps, got distracted on my way back. I have no idea what is going on and now I have to pee.”
As I laughed at this post, I found myself thinking about what had transpired in my day.
I was leaving my house to go into the office and went back inside twice after getting my car to leave.
My first trip back into the house was to look for my cell phone that I had in my hand. I got in the car and looked down where I typically would lay my cell phone and didn’t see it, immediately thought I had left it inside.
As I go back into the house and had to move the phone to the other had to open the door, well you can figure out what I said to myself.
The next trip back into the house was for a file I left on the coffee table that I was going to need. I got all the way to the end of the drive way when I remembered the file.
I am sure if the neighbors were watching, they were getting a chuckle watching me go up and down the drive.
I am sure they were taking bets on whether I would actually make it to the end of the street before going back to the house.
I do find myself getting distracted more often than these days. I think it is because I have so much to think about, that my mind jumps from one thing to another.
I am not going to go into detail, but the old lady bladder is absolutely a thing.
Getting older is not all bad, I find younger people want spend time with me and to go shopping with me, even if it is for my senior citizen discount.