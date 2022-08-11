Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There is a threat to the health of sassafras trees in north Mississippi. Clarissa Balbalian, the Mississippi State University Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Manager, has reported an increasing number of calls about dying sassafras across the state. The disease laurel wilt is the suspected cause.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus