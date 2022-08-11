There is a threat to the health of sassafras trees in north Mississippi. Clarissa Balbalian, the Mississippi State University Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Manager, has reported an increasing number of calls about dying sassafras across the state. The disease laurel wilt is the suspected cause.
This column will discuss laurel wilt and the potential impact it can have in northern Mississippi. The sources include personal communication from Ms. Balbalian, a MSU Extension Service publication entitled, “Nonnative beetle threatens an entire family of U.S. trees”, and information from the Mississippi Forestry Commission website (www.mfc.ms.gov).
Laurel Wilt
All members of the laurel plant family are susceptible to this disease. The laurel family includes redbay, sassafras, avocado, swamp bay, and others.
Laurel wilt is a fungal disease that is transmitted by the redbay ambrosia beetle. The redbay ambrosia beetle is a nonnative insect from Asia. The pest was first detected in Georgia in 2002. It likely made its way to the United States in wooden pallets or shipping material.
Scientists soon linked redbay ambrosia beetles and laurel wilt disease with the death of several redbay trees near Jekyll Island, Georgia. Since then, the disease has killed millions of redbay trees and other members of the laurel family.
The first case detected in Mississippi was found in Jackson County in 2009. The disease has likely dispersed to other areas in the state. The spread is thought to result from increases in the beetle population and through the movement of firewood containing the insects.
The female beetles bore into host trees to lay eggs. During this process the tree is inoculated with the fungus that causes laurel wilt. The vascular system of the infected tree is clogged, causing wilting leaves and stem dieback. The invading beetles can push out sawdust that resembles toothpicks sticking out of the tree. There are no feasible treatments for trees in natural settings.
Sassafras
In north Mississippi sassafras will be the most severely impacted species. Sassafras has been an important plant that was used by early settlers and native Americans. Most notably, its roots were used to make sassafras tea. The fragrant oil from the roots, leaves, stems, and bark was also used to make root beer.
The redbay ambrosia beetle and laurel wilt disease can negatively impact a historically important tree species in north Mississippi. Please do your part to prevent the spread by not bringing firewood in from other areas and by watching for impacted trees. If you observe a sassafras tree that is experiencing wilting leaves and dieback you can notify the Pontotoc County Extension office by calling 662-489-3910 or by emailing james.shannon@msstate.edu.
