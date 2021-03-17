Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.