I’ve never understood the logic of lawns.
Lawns cause you work, then cause you more work because of the first work you did.
To me, one of the purposes of a job is that it’s finite: It has a beginning and an end.
At some point you’re done and you can enjoy what you’ve accomplished.
Why should anyone work just to cause himself more work? Where’s the logic?
What else other than a lawn costs you sweat and cash to raise it, just to allow you to spend more sweat and cash on it?
Well, other than kids, of cuss -- I mean, of course.
Consider the lawnwork cycle.
The homeowner buys some special kind of lawn seed -- Kentucky Bluegrass or Bermudagrass or some such.
Think about this: with free grass growing all around him, he buys more.
This to me is much the same as an Arab, in the middle of the desert, buying more sand.
After buying the seed, Homo Sapiens, which in my book translates roughly as Home Sap, buys Lawn-Gro fertilizer.
This is some sort of lawn steroid designed to transform his 98 lb. weakling lawn into an Arnold Schwarzenegger carpet rippling with muscle.
Remember that most of the components of the grow-good stuff are found in meadow muffins, or dog apples.
Home Sap is paying for that stuff, while hundreds of dogs in his community run loose, outputting pounds of primordial materials, often on his lawn, for free.
Imagine thousands of cows, placidly carpet-bombing their pastures, bomb bay doors wide open, dropping stuff which is free to anyone with a shovel, a sack, and a clothespin for their nose.
Along with Lawn-Gro, Home Sap buys Weed-Go.
Again, Why? Why kill perfectly good weeds? Weeds are free, hardy, can be mowed, then spray-painted green to look like grass from six feet or more away.
Having toiled, can Home Sap sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labors? Can he enjoy watching his lawn turn into a meadow, or even a rain forest?
Does a smile slowly crease his leathery face as the grass grows, and he slowly loses sight of the street, and perhaps small cars parked in the front yard, and finally his house?
Can he enjoy the triple canopy growth that leaves his property in twilight at high noon?
Does he look forward to the prospect of mowing his lawn with not a push mower, not a riding lawnmower, but a hay baler?
Of course not.
And in this space next week I’ll explain why…