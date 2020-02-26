This year is a Leap Year. I have never fully understood why we have a leap year every four years, so I did some research and this is as close as I could come to an explanation for leap year.
A common year has 365 days and a leap year has 366 days, with the extra – or intercalary – day designated as February 29. A leap year occurs every four years to help synchronize the calendar year with the solar year, or the length of time it takes the earth to complete its orbit around the sun, which is about 365 ¼ days.
That means for us to stick with 365 days in a year and not have a leap year, our days would be 24.0164 hours per day. How did that happen? Who invented the clock that did not account for that .0164 of an hour so we did not have to add a day each year.
We can’t have ¼ day each year or .0164 of an hour each day, so that is why we add one day every four years.
That may explain why we have leap year, but there are things that happen on leap years than can only occur every four years.
I wonder if anyone has gotten married on February 29. Would you do that on purpose just to be different or do you just not want to celebrate every year.
I know there are a lot of babies born on February 29.
It is really strange for those born on February 29. My nephew Chad Bagwell is one of those leap year babies.
We get to celebrate his birthday this year as he is technically nine years old in leap year birthdays.
I remember his five-year-old birthday party, where his mother had him a five-year-old birthday cake and had five-year-old games and toys.
The amazing thing was Chad and all his guest really enjoyed playing with the five-year-old toys and games.
Happy Birthday Chad and all the other leap year babies.
Happy Leap Year!