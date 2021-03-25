Warmer weather is right around the corner! As the temperature rises, we will finally be able to enjoy our gardens and other outdoor activities. Insects are also looking forward to spring and summer.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service provides a variety of publications that can help you learn more about our neighbors with six legs. A perfect example is “Bug’s Eve View” written by MSU Extension Service entomologist Dr. Blake Layton. This weekly newsletter provides information about insects commonly found in Mississippi. Each entry provides a great picture, a detailed description, and control recommendations if the insect is considered a pest.
This is the seventh year for this informative collection. Dr. Layton has written nearly 200 articles about common insects. Previous editions of “Bug’s Eve View” include everything from the American bird locust to the white grub. The current issue discuses maize weevils. Dr. Layton will provide new information about various insects throughout the growing season.
You can register to receive “Bug’s Eve View” as weekly email by using the following link http://extension.msstate.edu/newsletters/bugs-eye-view. The website also includes archived editions.
Sign up for the “Bugs Eye View” to learn more about our insect friends. You will also determine how to prevent these uninvited guests from causing damage to your home and garden!