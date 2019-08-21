I have been listening to Kay Witt, Master Gardener Intern, tell about her gardening influences. Most of us remember some of Pontotoc’s tall, green, welcoming flags—her Granddaddy Newell’s tomato plants beside Highway 6 at Brooks Street. We could see that gardener in his white safari hat and long sleeves, half-hidden in lush growth just beyond the roadway.
As we watched on our trips to town, Kay’s Granddaddy kept the seasons changed. “As soon as one crop was gone, he started over…” replanting summer with fall. Other family members like her mother gathered vegetables and helped preserve them. Gardening was a family affair with her Grandmother Newell working in the beds of bright blooms outside the vegetable garden plot.
Kay remembered a peony in her own yard that came from that lawn on Brooks Street. “The old ones were always white.” And, her connection to landscape plants has brought her some repeated notice. She had to turn away some who asked to visit her place once. “They told me that they heard it was like a magazine—but it was winter.” They were welcome to come see it in the spring!
And, the heat now has taken its toll. But, thinking aloud, she recounted some die-hards still blooming. Her prolific new-gold lantana, along with a half-dozen white abelia have been in the ground there for fifteen years. A couple of blushing bride (white-to-pink) hydrangeas, with a hose right beside them, are in half-barrels beside the pool. Bright pink crepe myrtles help shade parts of her yard.
Deer don’t eat those. “Oh, one morning in the spring I looked out my kitchen window and almost cried. All of my blooming plants were gone—eaten by the deer.”
Other trees escape the weather and those deer. A couple of maple trees that will be bright gold in the fall came from a dig in Mama Newell’s yard in town. Sometimes Kay shoveled up dormant plants—like the peonies that surprised her that spring. And, one day before long, a pine stand should grow tall. She and her daughter Katy had planned to set out around 400 pine seedlings. Thankfully, some expert help came and shortened that work. This grove now saves Katy’s mowing to eight of twelve acres.
Although influenced by family gardeners, not all of her understanding of horticulture came from them. Most of her knowledge about landscape plants came from reading, she said.
Still, gardening is a family legacy. Randy once brought plants home after some buying and bartering. Too, he helped her bring stones for her retaining wall out front, where the hill descends toward the drive. Now, her daughter Emily has raised beds at her home-place. When Kay visited her son not long ago, Nathan asked a gardening question. She didn’t have answers so suggested that they read to find them. “Let’s get this Master Gardener training manual and look.” That worked—this time.