Make a New Year’s Resolution to participate in agriculture and natural resources based programing offered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County. There will be something for everyone. I will discuss programs and opportunities that will be offered during the first quarter of 2021.
Interactive Video Zoom Programs
The COVID-19 pandemic will likely continue to influence our lives during the first part of 2021. There will be several Zoom based programs that will provide valuable information while keeping everyone safe. Contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu to receive the Zoom links to participate in the meetings.
Forestry Association Meeting
Thursday, January 21, 2021
6:00 p.m.
North Mississippi Deer Management
Dr. Bronson Strickland
MSU Extension Service
“Quick Bites” Zoom Meeting
Thursday, January 28, 2021
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Online Master Gardener Training Information
Dr. Jeff Wilson
MSU Extension
Cattlemen’s Association Meeting
Thursday, January 28, 2021
6:30 p.m.
Beef Herd Management
Lance Newman
MSU Extension Service
Forestry Association Meeting
Thursday, February 18, 2021
6:00 p.m.
Timber Tax Tips
Dr. Shaun Tanger
MSU Extension Service
Introduction to Beekeeping Meeting
Thursday, March 18, 2021
5:30 p.m.
Spring Beekeeping Topics
Dr. Jeff Harris, Reid Nevins, Randall Nevins, James Shannon
MSU Extension Service
Cattlemen’s Association Meeting
Thursday, March 25, 2021
6:30 p.m.
Pasture and Hayfield Weed Control
Jacee May Allred
Corteva Agriscience
Social Media
MSU Extension Agents from northeast Mississippi will be partnering to offer a weekly Facebook agriculture and natural resources video series entitled “Off Road with Extension”. The first edition will be available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page on Monday, January 11, 2021. Stay tuned for more information!
4-H
4-H plays a vital role in the development of young people. The Pontotoc Extension office will offer opportunities for youth to learn valuable skills while having fun.
A monthly series of “grab and go” activities sponsored by the Pontotoc County Farm Bureau Federation will begin in January. The activities will include a fun craft and agriculture information from the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation “Ag Mag” newsletter. The January topic will be Soil. Participating 4-Hers will learn about soil profile layers by making a tasty treat! Call the Pontotoc Extension office at 662 489-3910 to reserve yours while supplies last.
The Pontotoc County Extension Office will host 4-H ATV Safety Workshops on Monday, March 8th and Tuesday, March 9th. The course is geared for ATV riders between the ages of 8 and 18. There will be morning and afternoon sessions on both days lasting approximately 4 hours each. The course includes pre-ride inspection, starting and stopping, quick turns, hill riding, emergency maneuvers, and riding over obstacles. Participants are required to only attend one session to complete the course.
By making the Pontotoc County Extension office part of your New Year’s resolution you will increase your knowledge of agriculture, natural resources, and have tons of fun! Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.