From time to time I run across something that makes me laugh, and makes me think about the English language and the way we look at things.
I ran across a list of such things that make you think.
If poison expires, is it more poisonous or is it no longer poisonous? If you have some expired poison how would you test it.
Which letter is silent in the word “Scent”, the S or the C? Do we actually need a S and a C, but if we drop the S now it is now a coin? If we drop the C it is something we send someone to do. One letter does make a difference. This makes spelling for young children challenging.
Do twins ever realize that one of them is unplanned? Oh my, think about it. If this ever occurred to young children when they fight all the time anyway, this would be one they would use often. My brother used to tell me I was adopted, if he was my twin he would most certainly be telling me they only wanted him, I just came along for the ride.
Maybe oxygen is slowly killing you and it just takes 75-100 years to fully work. Not sure how this could even be considered.
Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty. Now I will never wash dishes, clean the bathroom or dust furniture again and not think about now I have got to clean something else. Cleaning really is a never-ending circle.
The word “swims” upside-down is still “swims”. You just turned it upside down didn’t you.
100 years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich owned a car. Today everyone has a car and only the rich own a horse. All you horse people know this is right.
My favorite, as at the paper we are always asking the questions, what, where, when.
If you replace the “W” with a “T” in What, Where and When you get the answer to each of them.