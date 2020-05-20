Someone questioned last week whether Costco pricing an 82-inch color television for $1,200 was a coincidence.
Someone else said they spent their $1,200 stimulus check on improv lessons.
What does virtual reality really mean?
Is that when the plumber says “I’m virtually just down the street and I’ll be there shortly.” And he doesn't show up at all.
My daughter was smart about the stimulus check. She got them to send her a $1,200 gift card to Starbucks.
We are all in this together. Thank God. So you’ve made my car payment and paid the light bill?
I saw the commercial where Frito Lay said it wasn’t about the product during this time. They said they had added 3,000 employees. I kept thinking Charmin would do the same thing.
Actually, I’m pretty sure that Charmin furloughed the entire bear family. They’re back to living at Jellystone Park. Enjoying the go.
I saw where someone said, “My husband and I switched sides of the bed this week. We’re pretending we’re on vacation.”
Someone posted, “I haven’t moved in three months. My tennis shoes think I died.”
The new virtual math: “When I have my shoes on I’m basically like six feet away from you.”
A coiffeur is a man who is a hairdresser. A coiffeuse is a woman who is a hairdresser.
Someone who cuts their own hair is a hot mess. Lots of self-coiffing going on.
I have a friend who watched Taxi Driver and tried to give himself a haircut. I mean how hard can it be to snip a few strands in a symmetrical and repetitive manner? Much harder than you think.
“Dont look Ethel!” It’s not a streaker. Ray Stevens cut his own hair.
Some people who cut their own hair ended up talking like “Carl” (Billy Bob Thornton) in “Sling Blade” and eating lots of potted meat.
Forget my golf swing. I finally realized how much flexibility I had lost when I tried cutting my own hair.
My wife said, “It would help if you were amphibious.” Honey, getting in the water won’t help me be ambidextrous. But I bet I could make the Guiness Book of World Records as the only idiot who drown while trying to give himself a haircut.
Someone said, “The great thing about hair is that it grows back.” Obviously that person is not 63.
My daughter said I should worry more about cutting the hair on my ears and nose before ruining my hair.
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
I’m looking more like Shaggy from Scooby-Do.
One youngster said he wanted a haircut like grandpa—“with a circle on top!”
I walked into the bathroom yesterday, looked in the mirror, and I was looking at “David-gives-a-who.”
A good friend of mine said someone remarked that his hair looked like the fake grass in an Easter basket.
I thought about cutting my own hair. Then I listened to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young sing “Almost Cut My Hair” and thought better of that misadventure.
When I really poof my hair up I look a little like country music virtuoso musician Marty Stuart (without the scarf). Marty had a band called the Fabulous Superlatives.
Only problem is my guitar playing is like a DIY haircut, Fabulously Mediocre. Later.