The honeysuckle and privett bushes surrounded me with their intoxicating perfume as I walk down the driveway these days. The lovely fragrance is just what my heart has needed.
Fragrance. It means so many things. Flowers perfuming the air, coffee dripping in the pot, bacon sizzling in the skillet, hot bread coming out of the oven, chicken frying.
These things bring back so many memories to our minds and sometimes we can just smell the different fragrances even when they are not there.
And fragrance is even more than that. Like the fragrance of your memory.
Last week I talked to my girls on Wednesday about the different fragrances they can have and gave them special things to remember it by. Many of you will be graduating this weekend, they are good words of advice for you as well.
We have the fragrance of our prayers that we give. John refers to prayers having a fragrance in Revelation 5:8, “Now when He had taken the scroll, the four living creatures and the twenty-four elders fell down before the Lamb, each having a harp, and golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.” God considers our prayers to be a sweet smelling savor before Him.
For this I gave each of the girls little silver praying hands.
Then there is the fragrance of your devotion to God. Mary was the best example of that from John 12:3. “Then Mary took a pound of very costly oil of spikenard, anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped His feet with her hair. And the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil.” Devotion is something you pour out to God not wanting anything in return. Abandoned praise to Him, lifting up your hands and tears to him. We took little bottles and sprayed perfume into it and corked it.
Then there is the fragrance of your joy in a day. Psalm 30:5 “Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning.” A night is a space of time, I reminded them. It can last days or months or even years I told them. A night of weeping might not end for some folks until they get to heaven. But one day it will end. There will be joy in the morning. We tied brightly colored yarn onto the bottle to remind us that morning does come. We attached the praying hands to the necklace.
And last was the fragrance of your remembrance. Psalm 97:12 says “Rejoice in the Lord, you righteous, And give thanks at the remembrance of His holy name.” I asked the girls how they wanted to be remembered. Did they want to be remembered as someone who griped and complained all the time or someone who had a good attitude. Folks should be giving thanks at the remembrance of our name by the actions and attitudes they see coming from us. We put little glow in the dark beads on the yarn and tied it and they put it around their neck as a reminder of ways to leave the fragrance of their memory.
What kind of fragrance do you want to leave behind? Think about it. Strive each day to leave the fragrance of good works, right attitudes toward others and smiles to strangers.