Our three, starting quarterbacks for area football teams this season are all left-handed. They include, from left, South Pontotoc's Jackson Harmon (sophomore), North Pontotoc's Reece Kentner (senior), and Pontotoc's Conner Armstrong (senior). 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Left-handed quarterbacks are more common than they used to be, but they’re still not common—not exactly. We’re unique in Pontotoc this season, because under our Friday Night Lights we have a lefty QBs starting at each of our three schools: Reece Kentner at North Pontotoc, Conner Armstrong at Pontotoc (City), and Jackson Harmon at South Pontotoc. That is uncommon.

