Two events this past week captured my heart like few things have in the last decade. The first was the trick-or-treat on Oxford Street in Pontotoc. The other was the J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St. Jude.
I was almost born on Halloween, October 29, 1975. I’m a “haint” (haunt). Plenty of people who’ve known me over the years will confirm that. Halloween has always been my favorite non-religious holiday. I used to dress up. One year I went as Brandon Lee “The Crow,” with the black coat, guitar and everything. Face paint, wig, you name it. I was all-in. I was muscular and fit then. These days I’m afraid to dress up. People might not be able to distinguish a costume from my sad, frumpy, everyday appearance.
“Oh, you’re a hobo,” somebody would say, when I was actually wearing no costume, and I would spend the next three days under the covers binge-watching Longmire and eating pork rinds.
Halloween on Oxford Street was magnificent. I parked at the junior high school and walked across the street into this surreal world of witches, mutant ninja turtles, and super heroes. It was like Disneyworld. Kids everywhere. The Oak Ridge Boys said it best, “The nearest thing to heaven is a child.”
One little boy was dressed as a vampire. I said, “Don’t bite me, vampire,” and the boy ran at me and grabbed me and pretended to bite me—a total stranger. For just a moment, I felt like a father. It don’t think I’ll ever forget it.
Mamas and daddys and kids were all having fun in a safe, loving community. We even had a blue moon. It was one for the record books.
The St. Jude Trail Ride was just as beautiful.
People can call us hicks, or simpletons, or a basket of deplorables, but spending time among horse people, cowboy folk, will change anybody’s perspective on life.
These are good people, generous people, unpretentious, prayerful, honest people. I was humbled to be among them.
I met a young man named Treston, thus the title of this column. Treston was a sturdy young fellow, there with his mama, Brittney, both riding, smiling, praying, and having a big time. This was an event for families.
Ten-year-old Aden Rowzee was riding his horse Tim “The Intimidator.”
“It’s written there on his bridle,” young Aden told me, pointing to the insignia reading “Intimidator.” Aden’s mama, Jennifer, was beside him, along with Terri Driskelle, returning for her 16th year.
“It’s a good cause,” Terri said, simply and humbly. Children matter more than anything. The trick-or-treat and the ride for St. Jude showed that. Pontotoc folks have big hearts, and they love kids. They love kids.