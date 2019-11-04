The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary has stepped in to help those who want to purchase a wreath to lay on your veteran’s grave this Christmas season. Any wreath you purchase you must lay on the grave on your own. The wreaths will be delivered to the American Legion Hut next month. That date will be published later.
The wreaths will cost $15 and you may begin purchasing them at the American Legion stew Friday, November 8 where a table will be set up to take your orders. If you are unable to attend this free meal, please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to arrange for your orders. Payment must be made at the time of ordering. We will need the number of wreaths you want and a phone number where you can be reached when they arrive.
The absolute final deadline to order the wreaths is Thursday, November 21.