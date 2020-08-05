I love covering high school sports, and being without them this spring and summer has hurt me. I suppose being on the field makes me feel young and spry. I love the Braves, but watching them isn’t nearly as much fun as watching our Pontotoc youngsters on the diamond.
I was fortunate enough to cover a handful of games this year, and I had a good laugh after an American Legion baseball tournament.
As Jonathan Wise will tell you, being a photographer and writer at the same time is hard. If you hold the camera up waiting for that perfect shot, you can’t write down what happened on the play. Let too many plays go by like that, and you’ve lost a whole inning. If you leave the camera around your neck and just write, you often come up short on pictures.
At a Legion tournament in Tupelo I was caught up in this back-and-forth and didn’t notice a name on the visiting team’s lineup. The Pontotoc Indians were playing a team from Alabama. I got my pictures and notes, and the next day I sat down to write it up.
I knew the Legion post’s number in Alabama, Huntsville 237, and to check things I looked up the post’s website. The name associated with the team said Rick Bragg.
Wait a second, I thought.
The website said Rick Bragg, manager, not coach. Manager is a title I usually associate with professional sports, and it seemed odd attached to a youth team. It was just vague enough to keep me clicking around for some clarity.
Readers of really good Southern writing will see immediately what I saw.
Rick Bragg is my favorite contemporary writer. His best known books include All Over but the Shoutin’, Ava’s Man, and The Prince Of Frogtown, all of which recount his family’s life in Alabama. I particularly love the features he wrote while working for the New York Times. Many of those are included in an anthology titled Somebody Told Me.
Rick is tremendous. A force of nature. I’ve shamelessly tried to copy his style for years. He was nice enough to let me visit him at his office on the campus of the University of Alabama a few years back.
I also knew that Rick got his start covering high school football for the Anniston Star. He knew sports.
When I saw the name Rick Bragg on the website, my wheels started turning. I was sure he wasn’t the coach, but if this was really the same Rick Bragg, maybe he was somehow sponsoring this legion team, paying for uniforms, something like that. The lineup card I got at the game was scribbled, but it looked like it said Bragg also. I knew I didn’t see him at the game.
How many Rick Braggs can there be in the state of Alabama, I thought?
I had to call.
This guy picks up on the second ring. I knew Rick Bragg’s voice, a little higher pitched than you’d imagine for a big guy. This wasn’t it.
“Rick?” I asked.
“Yep,” he said.
“Rick Bragg?” “Yes, sir.”
I explained who I was and why I was calling.
“You’re not the writer, Rick Bragg?”
“I wish I had his money,” the guy said.
“You get this a lot, I bet.”
“All the time.”
He explained that he was, in fact, part of the coaching staff and affiliated with the Legion post. He was there that day in Tupelo. He was real nice about it.
I finished my article, went home, and took down my copy of All Over but the Shoutin’. I kept shaking my head and smiling at those perfect phrases, the way Rick made his prose sound like real Southern conversation. That’s good writing, ya’ll. I mean real good. Reading it was almost as much fun as covering a baseball game.