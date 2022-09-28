Everybody loves a photo op! And there is no better place to have one than on the court square this fall. The Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce would like for our clubs to create perfect spots for folks to come and have a great fall picture taken on the court square.
“We are challenging each club to step up to our Clash of the Clubs contest. We want you to create the best outdoor setting for fall pictures. And we are upping the ante by giving a $100 gift certificate to the club that has the best set up,” said Beth Waldo, Chamber Main Street Director. “The gift certificate will be used locally,” she noted. “Clubs can start setting up tomorrow, Thursday, September 29 and Thursday, October 6 is the last day you can set up for the contest.”
To get your club entered and to select your spot on the square please call the Chamber of Commerce at 662-489-5042 or email chamber@pontotocchamber.com with all your information.
“One important thing to remember is to remove your decorations between Thursday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 so we can prepare for Veteran’s Day and Christmas open house right after that.”
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&