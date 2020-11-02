Let's cook chicken!
Almost everybody loves chicken. The problem is that most people like fried chicken. This week’s recipe is chicken strips that are baked but taste just as good as fried. It’s easy to make with just eight to ten chicken tenders. The healthiest way to cook chicken is to bake it in the oven or stir fry it with vegetables.
A 3.5-ounce serving of chicken breast provides 165 calories, 31 grams of protein and 3.6 grams of fat. That means that approximately 80% of the calories in chicken come from protein, and 20% from fat. Chicken is a carbohydrate-free food before adding any breading, sauces, or trimmings. It also provides other nutrients such as: Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Selenium, Niacin, Vitamin B-6 and Vitamin A. And you thought it just tasted good!
This recipe uses butter, breadcrumbs, and a packet of dry ranch dressing to give it flavor. I have an older version of this recipe that uses sour cream instead of butter to coat chicken. Other versions of this recipe use crushed cornflakes instead of breadcrumbs.
So, try this recipe for tonight. Add a salad or vegetables and some type of fruit to complete the meal. You’ll be serving your family a meal with all five food groups. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
Try this EASY chicken recipe. You might decide that it is the…
BEST CHICKEN EVER!
Ingredients:
8-10 chicken tenders
1 packet ranch dressing mix
3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs
(Use crushed cornflakes as a substitute)
3/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
1/2 cup melted butter
(Some versions of this recipe use sour cream instead)
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, mix ranch packet, breadcrumbs & Parmesan cheese. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 350.
3. Melt butter in medium microwave bowl.
4. Dip each piece of chicken into melted butter. Cover both sides.
5. Then press each side of the chicken into the breading mix.
6. Place in greased baking pan. Do this for each piece. I lined my baking dish with foil, which I sprayed with non-stick spray to keep the chicken from sticking. And for easy clean up!
7. I had lots of mix left over so I sprinkled the rest all over the top of the chicken. You can also melt a little more butter & drizzle over each piece if desired.
8. Let the chicken cook for 45 minutes. Have a meat thermometer to check for correct temperature of 165 degrees.
Meet our beef show exhbitors
The Mississippi State Fair Livestock Shows were held this year in Jackson despite COVID-19. This year Pontotoc County 4-H was well represented. We had 7 members who competed in Beef Shows that were held during the fair. JD Chism, Cali Allison, Tommy Dunaway, Jayce Grubbs, Grace Randle, Leighton Horton, and Elizabeth Nichols.
JD Chism is the son of Audra and Mark Chism. JD has shown beef cattle throughout his time in 4-H. This year he received 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Jr. Heifer, 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Sr. Heifer, 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Spring Yearling, and Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer.
Cali Allison is the daughter of Jeremy Allison. Cali received the following awards: 1st Place in Santa Gertrudis Spring Yearling, 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Jr. Yearling, Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer, 1st place in Star 5 Spring Yearling Heifer, and Supreme Champion Santa Gertrudis.
Tommy Dunaway is the son of Shania and Shane Dunaway. Tommy received the following awards: 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Sr. Yearling, 2nd place in Star 5 Jr. Yearling Heifer, 1st place in Star 5 Spring Bull, and Reserve Champion Star 5 Bull.
Jayce Grubbs is the daughter of Amanda Grubbs. Jayce received the following awards: 1st place in Santa Gertrudis Spring Bull, and 2nd place in Star 5 Spring Yearling Heifer.
Grace Randle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Randle. Grace received the following awards: 2nd place in Brangus Jr. Heifer, 3rd place in Brangus Jr. Heifer, and 7th place in European Commercial Heifer.
Leighton Horton is the daughter of Kacie and Doug Horton. Leighton has been very successful showing lambs but is also working with beef. She received 3rd place in Other Breeds Sr. Bull.
Elizabeth Nichols is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Nichols. Elizabeth has show lambs and goats during her time in 4-H. This year she wanted to try showing beef. She received 1st place in Star 5 Spring Heifer.
Each of these 4-H members will be competing in the Northeast District Livestock Show in Verona (January 22-23), and the Dixie National Junior Round-Up in Jackson (February 4-11). If you would like to learn more about beef or other livestock competitions, please contact Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910.