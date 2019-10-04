Deer hunting season is here! The 2019-2020 hunting season began on October 1st with the opening of bow season. Opening day marked the beginning of a fun hunting season that will allow deer hunters to gain lasting memories while helping manage our wildlife resources.
Bow hunting is a challenging sport that often requires hunters to use treestands to help spot game and remain concealed. If caution is not practiced terrible accidents can occur while using treestands. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks website states that falling from tree stands results in over 90% of all hunting accidents.
Treestand safety procedures and equipment that can be used to prevent falls will be discussed. The source for this article is the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks article “Prevent Falls with These 9 Treestand Safety Precautions”.
Climb Safely
Hunters should always wear a full body safety harness while using tree stands. A full body safety harness, also known as a fall arrest system, should provide three points of attachment to the tree. The hunter should be secured around the legs, shoulders, and waist. State law requires hunters to use this style harness while hunting from tree stands in all Mississippi wildlife management areas.
The majority of tree stand falls occur when climbing up or down from the tree stand. It is important for the hunter to be wearing a safety harness that is attached to the tree before beginning to climb. The hunter should remain attached until safely back on the ground.
The use of a lifeline style system can allow a hunter to be comfortably attached to the tree throughout the accent and decent. Lifeline systems can be purchased at most hunting supply outlets. These products include a rock-climbing rope that is attached above the treestand and to the base of the tree. A prussik knot is tied to the rock-climbing rope which is also attached to the hunter’s safety harness using a carabiner. The prussik knot is designed to slide up and down the line while the hunter is climbing. If a fall occurs the prussik knot will catch keeping the hunter safe.
Avoid climbing with gear in your hands. A haul line should be used to raise bows, arrows, and other gear to the top of the stand when the hunter is safely seated.
Careful attention should be given when choosing a tree to place a treestand. The tree should be the proper size and straightness for the treestand to be used. The stand steps, chains and straps should also be inspected before climbing.
Be Prepared
Hunters should always be prepared in case of an accident. The first step in being prepared is to inform others of the exact hunting location and the expected return time. This information will allow the hunter to be located quickly in case of an accident.
Hunters should also have basic emergency safety supplies with them. These supplies could be the difference in life and death in case of an accident or disorientation.
A whistle and a cell phone should be readily available to be used to signal for help. Hunters should also have a small emergency kit that includes a map of the hunting area, a compass, matches, a first aid kit, rope, a flashlight, a pocket-knife, snacks, and water. A flashlight should also be used when traveling in the woods before daybreak or after sunset.
Tree stand safety should be taken seriously. When using tree stands hunters should always be equipped with a full body safety harness and a lifeline system. The listed safety tips are good habits that will allow hunters and their families to build lasting memories while avoiding tragedy.