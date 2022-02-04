She was dressed prim and proper and had a pretty smile to greet us every day. She taught us that our appearance was important and to dress appropriately.
I never imagined all those years ago when I sat in the Intensive Business Training class at the Pontotoc Vo-Tech that the things Miss Jane Hogins taught me would be a part of my every day building blocks today. Now let me pause a moment and explain something a bit. The Vo-Tech is now the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center. And while the name may have changed the love of teaching has not. Now back to Miss Jane’s class.
One of my favorite parts was when we set up our own company second semester and I was the accountant. Ack! I don’t like numbers and they don’t like me. But I was able to keep the books balanced each day. Thankfully I didn’t have to pull off my shoes and count my toes, I had an adding machine. But that taught me that I can do something that I don’t necessarily like and do it well. She also gave us the opportunity to shadow someone in an office for a week during the spring time.
I went to the Pontotoc Hospital and followed Mr. Larry Wise around. I learned a lot from his quiet smile. I figured out right quick that everyday life dealing with the public takes diplomacy and a cool head.
Miss Jane was also our friend as well as our teacher. I could share anything with her and she would help me bear the burden. I remember my great-grandmother died during the second semester and when I shared it with her, Miss Jane came back with scripture. She said, “you know it says in Psalm ‘precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.’” And her encouragement made me smile.
Her wonderful lessons of honor, love, respect and well grooming are still pleasantly haunting me today.
And now there are others who have stepped into her shoes at the Career Center. They are putting all they have into training our work force and leaders of tomorrow. They are teaching a good work ethic, pushing the students to be the very best they can be and showing them that work can be fun.
Their teaching is hands on. It gives the students a taste of the real world. They get to practice what they will preach when they get out of school.
I have been inside that building over these 30 plus years as a reporter and I can tell you that our children’s futures are in good hands.
Those people are dedicated to their task. They are teaching with their whole heart. And it is not just the teachers, but those who keep the building maintained do a superb job. I’ve never seen the building when it wasn’t clean and I’ve been there different times of the day.
You can be rest assured, your children are in a clean, safe environment when they walk through the doors of the career center.
One of the challenges the school has faced lately is getting supplies and goods to use to teach the students. All of the classrooms have needs that will enhance the teacher’s ability to give the best education possible.
In the special section that is published this week on pages 5-9B, each classroom has a needed items list. Please look at this list and look around your home, shop, or take out a few dollars and spend money on these items and take them to the career center.
These young people will be taking our places one day and we want them to have every resource available for their learning.