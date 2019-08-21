Are you ready for some Bodock heat? Well it’s time to crank it up! The festival, which was originally set in August has moved back to its old time slot after years of being bounced through September and into October last year.
It interfered with other activities when it was in the other months, so organizers decided to put it back ‘home’ so to speak. Named for the huge Bodock tree that graced the back lawn of Dr. Forest Tutor’s Antebellum home, Lochinvar, before the tornado took it down it was the second largest tree in the nation, the festival will get underway this Friday, August 23 and conclude on Saturday, August 24.
Along with the longer summer days comes the activities that you love about the festival as well as a new one that will keep you in the air conditioning of the Junior High Auditorium. Instead of having a pet show, which was hard on pets and owners alike, the 4-Hers are staging a Variety Show starting at 10 a.m. Admission to the event will be $5 for adults and $3 for ages 13 and under.
The showcase will feature present and former 4-h members who will perform talent and model the fashions you want to be caught wearing this fall.
So about the other events that will be up and down Main Street that day.
Pancakes with our fire heroes will be the order of the early morning both days of the festival and then you can hit the street and shop ’til you drop!
Friday evening will begin with the singing of the National Anthem by Jaylee Flake who was last year’s Pontotoc’s Got Talent! Winner. Then our very own sheriff Leo Mask and his crew will entertain until the main event by Mississippi Queen to close out Friday.
Saturday morning the Tour de Bodock bike ride begins at 8:00 sharp. Cyclists will have four distances to choose from, including: 10K (6.2 Mi), 20 Miles, 50K (31 Miles) and 100K (62 Miles).
“The entry fees for the 10K and 20 Mile are $30,” McGee said. “The entry fee for the 50K and 100K is $45.” McGee noted that all net proceeds will go toward maintaining the Tanglefoot Trail, which stretches 44 miles through Pontotoc running from New Albany to Houston.
If pedaling is not your thing and you’d rather look at wheels of yesteryear, the car show begins at 8 a.m. as well in the Jr. High Parking lot.
And speaking of yesterday, as you make your way to the other end of Main Street and get hot once more, cool off in the Town Square Post Office museum. Whet your historical appetite as you travel back to a time when the Chickasaws roamed these red hills. Explore the many arrowheads on display and learn of the history of these unconquerable people through the art of Martha Ann Sheffield.
Step down stairs and you will hear the voices of yesterday waft through the corridors of time as you enjoy the almost life sized picture of the court square as it looked on a busy day in 1928.
Remember the kind touch of a doctor as you browse through Dr. John Patterson’s office which has the many things he used while healing the folks in Pontotoc County.
Give your children a taste of life as you lived it as you take a walk in an old country store as well as a hat and dress shop. A farmstead kitchen as well as an old time school room is also set up down stairs. And there is much more than that to enjoy. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. You will find various books and jewelry to purchase and take home and enjoy for years to come.
This year the art guild will teach you how to glaze clay pieces and you can help by glazing the pieces that were created last year which will go into a permeant display. But that’s not all, since the Bodock heat is on, you will be able to decorate a fan as well so when you leave you can keep the air a stirring with your very own art work.
There is a kids petting zoo and much more to do at the Off the Square Market. The night will conclude with the music of Hannah and Karley and Jock Adams and Blues Child.
There is a special booklet inside this newspaper that you can carry around with you to make sure you don’t miss a thing! Happy Baudacious Bodocking!