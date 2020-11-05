The proper use of agricultural pesticides is essential to the production of a variety of crops. Unfortunately, serious problems can occur when agricultural pesticides are improperly stored or disposed of.
Pesticides can remain unused for a variety of reasons including when they are left-over at the end of the growing season, when the product label is revoked, when products remain on a property that is purchased, or when they are discovered after the death of a loved one. Waste pesticides can occupy valuable storage space and proper disposal can be costly. Waste pesticides can also cause health and environmental issues especially when there is an accidental spill, fire, or human exposure.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service assists farmers in the proper disposal of agricultural chemicals in cooperation with the MDAC Bureau of Plant Industry. Since the year 2000, this effort has resulted in the collection and proper disposal of more than 1.16 million pounds of agricultural pesticide waste.
Farmers in north Mississippi are invited to participate in a free waste pesticide disposal event on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Pontotoc County Agricenter parking lot, which is located at 430 CJ Hardin, Jr. Drive in Pontotoc. Participants will pull into the parking lot and workers will unload the chemicals. There should be no need for participants to exit their vehicles. However, if they do need to exit their vehicle a mask should be worn.
The one-time event offers farmers a no-cost environmentally safe way to dispose of leftover pesticide products. A licensed hazardous waste contractor will be on site to collect, analyze, and dispose of the products according to applicable environmental laws and regulations.
Waste pesticides to be collected include leftover, cancelled, or otherwise unusable products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. No rinsates or pesticides in bulk containers will be collected. No drop-offs before or after the listed times will be allowed.
Participating farmers are responsible for safely transporting waste pesticides to the Pontotoc County Agricenter. Personal protective equipment and safety requirements listed in the product label should be followed when loading and transporting pesticides. Vehicles transporting more than 1,000 pounds of material will require a hazardous waste placard. Containers that are leaking should be stored in additional containers. It is the driver’s responsibility to properly cleanup spills that occur during transport. The loads should also be properly secured and tarped in case of rain.
This program is coordinated by the MSU Extension Service with funds made available through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. The Lilly Company and Toyota Material Handing are providing equipment to be used during event.
To receive more informationcontact James Shannon at the Pontotoc County Extension office by calling 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.