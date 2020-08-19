Most of us do not like to think about what happens to our possessions after we are gone. A will is a legal document that allows you to give specific instructions for how you want your possessions distributed after your death. National surveys have found that most adults do not have a will. If you die without a will and without designated beneficiaries, your assets might be distributed according to state laws rather than according to your wishes.
Wills are important regardless of how much or how little money you may have. Make an inventory of your property, bank accounts, heirlooms, jewelry, photographs, and other items of sentimental or monetary value. Think about how you want your assets to be distributed among your spouse, children, grandchildren, other family members, friends, and charities. Remember to also consider social media and business websites, as well as electronic mail accounts. Your will or related documents should include instructions for how these online accounts will be continued or deleted as well as where to find logins and passwords.
A quick online search will produce numerous resources to help you draft a will. However, there may be specific state laws and/or other important considerations that need to be taken into account. Details that you might not think about could cause unnecessary stress and costs for your family. Consult with your local or estate planning attorney for help and questions to be sure that your will is legally valid, reflects your wishes, and considers scenarios you might not have thought about. If you already have a will, review it periodically to ensure that properties, bank accounts, and beneficiaries are up to date.
The Mississippi State University Extension Web site at extension.msstate.edu has several publications to help you get started in estate and financial planning:
Declaring Your Wishes Through an Advance Health-Care Directive - A Guide for Mississippi Families (Publication Number: P2220)
Family Insurance Planning (Publication Number: IS1410)
Planning Your Estate Part 1: Where to Begin (Publication Number: P1742)
Planning Your Estate Part 2: Where There's a Will There's a Way (Publication Number: P1739)