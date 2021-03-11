One of the very first cakes I made for my husband that he really loved was a Prune Cake made with baby food. I had just had my first child and I was buying baby food all the time. My baby was a picky eater. A few years earlier, I had watched my sister, Joy feed her baby every kind of baby food fruit and vegetable you could buy including prunes and wondered how she got her to eat them.
Imagine my surprise when I found a cake recipe that was made with baby food. How could anyone resist eating a cake. Well, how was I to know I had just found a “soon to be favorite” recipe for a cake that is moist, delicious, and easy! The cake looks so unassuming, but the flavor is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. This cake is best warm right as it’s finished. If you want to make this simple, flavorful cake ahead of time, warming the entire cake in the oven or individual slices in the microwave will give you the same results as fresh out of the oven. The name may have some people too skeptical to try it. “Prune Cake?”. “Yes, trust me!” …or maybe just tell them to taste it first and then guess the secret ingredient.
Here are two ways to make a Baby Food Cake.
BABY FOOD CAKE
Ingredients
For the cake
2 (4 oz.) containers of prune or plum baby food
1 cup Sugar
3 large Eggs
1 cup cooking oil of your choice
1 1/2 cup All Purpose Flour
1 tsp. Baking Soda
1 tsp. Nutmeg
1 tsp. Allspice
1 tsp. Cinnamon
1 cup Buttermilk
1 tsp. Vanilla Flavoring
For the Icing
1 cup plus 2 teaspoons Sugar
1 teaspoon Water
1/2 cup Buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/4 cup Butter
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Butter a 9 x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.
2. Combine oil, sugar, and eggs. In a separate bowl, sift together dry ingredients. Combine wet and dry ingredients, add buttermilk and vanilla and stir gently until just combined. Add prune baby food and stir gently. Pour batter into buttered baking dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
3. When cake has five minutes remaining, make the icing: Combine all icing ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat and bring to a slow boil. Boil without stirring for 5 to 7 minutes, or until icing starts to turn dark. Do NOT allow icing to reach soft ball stage; icing should be caramel in color, but not sticky like caramel. Icing should pour easily.
4. Remove cake from oven and pour on icing immediately. Allow to rest on the counter. Serve warm.
OPTION 2: This cake can also be baked in a 10-inch Bundt pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Just pick the icing above or the frosting below for the perfect finishing touch.
For Frosting (frost the cake or pipe it on!)
1 (8 ounce) cream cheese
1/4 cup butter softened
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 – 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
Directions for Option 2-Frosting
Mix cream cheese, butter, and vanilla.
Gradually add confectioners’ sugar small amounts at a time until the desired consistency. You may not use all the sugar.
Spread icing on cake or pipe the icing on. (Watch the video on the Pontotoc County 4-H Facebook page for more details)